North America’s tallest Ram idol rises in Mississauga; netizens say, ‘Make Canada great again!’

In a historic moment for the Indian diaspora in Canada, the tallest statue of Lord Ram in North America was unveiled on Sunday at the Hindu Heritage Centre in Mississauga, Ontario. Towering at an impressive 51 feet (excluding the pedestal and umbrella), the fibreglass idol now stands as a spiritual and cultural landmark in the Greater Toronto Area. 51-foot statue of Lord Ram in Mississauga

Thousands of devotees gathered for the inauguration, joined by prominent political leaders including Minister of Women and Gender Equality Rechie Valdez, President of the Treasury Board Shafqat Ali, and Minister of International Trade Maninder Sidhu. Leader of the Opposition in the House of Commons was also in attendance, marking the event as a moment of national significance.

Netizens react

The unveiling of North America’s tallest Lord Ram statue in Mississauga sparked emotional reactions across social media. “From Ayodhya to Ontario, the name of Shri Ram echoes louder than borders. This is not just a statue, it's a statement of faith and identity standing tall across the world,” wrote one user. Another noted, “Toronto, Canada: The tallest Murti of Bhagwan Shri Ram now stands tall in Mississauga — a proud moment for the global Hindu community 🇮🇳🔥 In a land where Hindus have faced rising hostility from fringe Khalistani elements, this Murti is more than a symbol of faith — it’s a statement of resilience, peace, and presence. Sanatan stands tall.” Others chimed in with messages like, “Let’s make Canada great again,” and, “Grand and beautiful 👏👏❤️.”

Everything to know

Constructed in Delhi and assembled by skilled craftsmen in Canada, the statue draws inspiration from the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya. Built with a steel superstructure and designed to last at least 100 years, the idol is engineered to endure wind speeds of up to 200 km/hr—symbolising not just devotion, but durability.

“This is a spiritual gift to the community,” said Acharya Surinder Sharma Shastri, founder of the Hindu Heritage Centre. “The installation of this murti is not just a moment of pride, but also a reminder that righteousness must always be the guiding factor in our lives.”

The monumental project began four years ago and was made possible by a generous donation from an Indo-Canadian business leader. For Kushagr Sharma, principal organiser of the event, the turnout was deeply moving. “To witness over 10,000 people come together in devotion and unity for the unveiling of Shri Ram’s 51-foot-tall murti was truly remarkable. This event was not just a celebration of our faith, but a proud moment for all Canadians who value cultural harmony and spiritual heritage.”

The statue’s location has made it an even more iconic symbol for new arrivals to Canada. As Sharma pointed out, planes landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport often fly over the temple. Now, among the first sights to greet passengers will be the majestic figure of Lord Ram — arms outstretched, a towering symbol of peace and resilience.