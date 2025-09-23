Starbucks accused of writing distasteful phrase on Charlie Kirk supporter's cup in Ohio, ‘I don’t even…’

An Ohio woman said a Starbucks barista wrote “racists fav drink” on her cup after she ordered Charlie Kirk’s favorite beverage, according to The Enquirer. Autumn Perkins, 30, posted a photo on Facebook on September 21 showing a drink she bought at a Starbucks inside a Kroger on Towne Boulevard in Middletown, Ohio, which is also Vice President JD Vance’s hometown. Starbucks accused of writing distasteful phrase on Charlie Kirk supporter's cup(Pixabay)

Perkins said she was following a trend among Kirk fans since his death by ordering his favorite drink, a “Mint Majesty” tea with two honeys. She said her cup had the insulting message and shared a photo online.

“The girl at Starbucks thought she was cute,” Perkins wrote. “I don’t even support Starbucks bc of everything they stand for starting with their satanic logo, but I support Charlie Kirk so I thought you know what… I’ll get his drink. Thank you Starbucks for proving to me exactly why I prefer to support my small local Christian owned and operated coffee shop. Well done.”

Also Read: Starbucks breaks silence after barista refuses to write Charlie Kirk’s name on cup

Charlie Kirk was shot and killed at Utah Valley University

Kirk, who was shot and killed at Utah Valley University on September 10, led the conservative youth organization Turning Point USA and was praised by the Trump administration for energizing young Republican voters. He was also known for controversial opinions considered by some as misogynistic, xenophobic, or racist.

The Middletown Starbucks is licensed by Kroger, which also manages the employees. A Kroger spokesperson told The Enquirer that a Starbucks employee was fired over the incident, saying the behavior did not reflect Kroger’s values.

“Writing this on a cup is unacceptable,” a Starbucks spokesperson said. “We have policies that prohibit negative messages to help preserve a welcoming environment.”

Chicago Starbucks store was temporarily closed

Starbucks has previously responded to viral videos of Kirk fans ordering his drink. A Chicago store temporarily closed after a TikTok video claimed a barista wrote “Loser” on a cup. After reviewing store footage, Starbucks said the messages were added after the drinks were handed to customers.

In California, another barista reportedly refused to write Kirk’s name on a drink, calling it “political.” Starbucks said baristas may write names, but not political messages, and employees have been instructed on the rule.