Starbucks breaks silence after barista refuses to write Charlie Kirk’s name on cup

Starbucks broke its silence on company policy after one of its employees refused to write Charlie Kirk’s name on a cup following a customer’s request. This comes after the customer shared her Starbucks experience in a now-viral video on TikTok, as per The Independent. Starbucks breaks silence after employee refuses to write Charlie Kirk’s name on cup.(AP)

“In response to online discussion about our policy for customer names on orders, we wanted to provide the facts and share some background. Starbucks is a company built on human connection. Having a name, rather than a number, attached to a customer order has been a core part of the Starbucks coffeehouse experience for decades. Most customers use their own name. And when a customer wants to use a different name — including the name Charlie Kirk — when ordering their drink in our café, we aim to respect their preference,” Starbucks wrote in an official statement.

Starbucks said that they had instances in the past where some people asked baristas to write political slogans on their cups. “And in some cases, as their 'name,' they have provided words that are sexually explicit or otherwise offensive,” it added.

The company argued that it was for this reason that they had “provided guidance to our partners to respectfully ask the customer to use a different name when attempting to use political slogans or phrases in place of their name.” “We are clarifying with our team now that names, on their own, can be used by customers on their café order, as they wish,” it added.

Starbucks barista refused to write Charlie Kirk’s name on a cup

Starbucks came under fire after a barista refused to write Charlie Kirk’s name on a cup at a ​​California outlet. To honour Charlie Kirk, a customer ordered the Turning Point USA co-founder’s favourite drink, Mint Majesty tea. As the order arrived, she requested a barista to pen Charlie Kirk’s name on the cup.

“We can’t do political names, but it [the register] didn’t even ask for a name to begin with, so it’s going to be $3.75,” the barista told the customer, as per The Independent.

