Delhi BJP starts outreach with GenZ; AAP reacts

New Delhi: After the GenZ protests at Jantar Mantar, which put the BJP government under scanner and led to the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the Delhi BJP organises outreach events in colleges. A BJP leader said recent events highlighted communication gap with the Gen-Z, and the party wanted to engage more directly with young people. (Photo for representation)

The initiative is titled “Yuva Samvad” and branded as “Gen-Z with Modi’. The first event was led by Delhi BJP chief and Union minister of state Harsh Malhotra on Sunday.

A senior BJP leader said the recent events highlighted communication gap with the Gen-Z, and the party wants to engage more directly with young people. “There will be several such events across colleges and universities in the coming weeks,” the leader said.

Malhotra interacted with several students from various universities and colleges across Delhi, as well as some parents.He said there is a need for “positive dialogue” instead of creating divisions or misleading young people.

“Interactive programmes provide young people with an opportunity to voice their opinions and express their views on issues related to nation-building. Their ideas, energy and creative thinking will play a crucial role in building a Viksit Bharat,” Malhotra added.

The GenZ protests, led by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and activist Sonam Wangchuck, drew thousands of young people.

The BJP in a statement said, “India has witnessed significant expansion in the fields of medical education and healthcare since 2014. With more medical colleges, MBBS and PG medical seats, students have greater opportunities.”

AAP Delhi chief Saurabh Bharadwaj said first, BJP called CJP followers Pakistani and Chines agents. “They also made similar allegations against Abhijeet Dipke and Sonam Wangchuk. Later, their ministers met them, accepted all their demands and addressed joint press conference. If lakhs of youngsters had not joined them, they would have been in jail,” he added.