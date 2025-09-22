Kansas City Chiefs end losing streak, register 22-9 win over New York Giants

On Sunday night's football game, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs ended their two-game losing streak with a 22-9 win over the New York Giants. While it was hardly vintage Chiefs football, it was a win that stopped them from falling into a risky 0-3 hole, NBC reported. Russell Wilson #3 of the New York Giants is hit by George Karlaftis #56 of the Kansas City Chiefs during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium.(Getty Images via AFP)

The Chiefs now are 1-2 on the season while the Giants are 0-3 after another pitiful offensive performance. Mahomes threw for 224 yards and one touchdown and the Chiefs defense produced a plethora of turnovers to keep the Giants at bay.

An ugly first half

The opening half highlighted Kansas City’s offensive struggles. The Giants’ quarterback Russell Wilson was intercepted twice and failed to find top receiver Malik Nabers, who was kept quiet until the fourth quarter. Despite those mistakes, the Chiefs could not fully capitalize, missing a field goal and settling for just three in the half, according to Yahoo sports.

The score was tied 6-6 late in the second quarter after a rare Giants touchdown, though the extra point was blocked. Kansas City added a field goal before halftime, making it 9–6, thanks to a 52-yard pass interference penalty that Mahomes drew.

Even though both tight end Travis Kelce and head coach Andy Reid later downplayed the incident, the Chiefs' annoyance was apparent when they had a heated altercation on the sidelines, as per NBC News.

Mahomes and Thornton connect

The Kansas City Chiefs finally broke through in the second half. Mahomes led an 11-play, 74-yard drive capped by a five-yard touchdown pass to Tyquan Thornton. Later in the fourth quarter, Mahomes connected with Thornton again on a 33-yard play that set up a one-yard Kareem Hunt touchdown run. That sequence effectively sealed the win.

After that, the Giants never seriously threatened. The inconsistency of Wilson, combined with conservative offensive play-call, kept the New York offense from trying to come back. Nabers was limited to only two catches for 13 yards on what was a frustrating evening.

Concerns for Chiefs offense

Winning in hand yet the offense still looks out of sorts for the Chiefs. Mahomes continues to perform spectacularly, but his usual explosions have been missing without Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy, who are suspended and hurt, respectively.

Till then, the defense has to sustain Kansas City; the unit has proven far more dependable than the offense through three weeks.

Such a win was far from good-looking but gave Kansas City much-needed relief in a tight AFC West race. With the Los Angeles Chargers now undefeated at 3-0, the Chiefs cannot stumble much on the journey to a playoff picture.

FAQs:

What was the final score of the Chiefs vs. Giants game?

Kansas City defeated New York 22-9.

How did Patrick Mahomes perform?

Mahomes completed 22 of 37 passes for 224 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions.

Why was this game important for the Chiefs?

The Chiefs avoided a 0-3 start, which historically makes reaching the playoffs very unlikely.