Micah McFadden injury update: What happened to the New York Giants linebacker?

Micah McFadden, the New York Giants linebacker, suffered a leg injury in the game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday. The incident happened in the very first quarter of the game on Sunday at the Northwest Stadium in Maryland. New York Giants linebacker Micah McFadden.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

As McFadden was tackling Austin Ekeler when they collided. McFadden stayed down with what seemed like a serious injury. Later, he had to be carted off. Here's a video of the incident.

What Happened To Micah McFadden?

Micah McFadden's right ankle was seriously injured, as the broadcast showed him lying on the ground, and seemingly in a lot of pain. As of now, the Giants have not provided an update on the linebackers as the primary treatment continues for McFadden. This story will be updated when the franchise provides details on McFadden.

Giants Depth Chart: Defense In Trouble After McFadden Injury

The injury to Micah McFadden is a significant blow to the Giants' defense, as McFadden was the only LB for the New York franchise. They started the season visibly short-staffed on defense, and the cracks seemed to appear in Week 1 itself.

This story is developing.