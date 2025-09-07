Bill Belichick blocks Patriots scouts from UNC amid strained relationship with Rob Kraft

Bill Belichick earned his first college coaching victory as North Carolina defeated Charlotte 20-3 on Saturday night. The six-time Super Bowl-winning coach, who took over the Tar Heels program in December after parting ways with the New England Patriots, said the victory was really about the team, ESPN reported. He added that the players, coaches, and staff worked hard to bounce back and were deserving of the win. Head Coach Bill Belichick of the North Carolina Tar Heels explained his decision to ban scouts from the Patriots from UNC practices.(Getty Images via AFP)

The Tar Heels showed marked improvement, rushing for 148 yards and avoiding turnovers. Their defense limited Charlotte to only 21 rushing yards, a stark contrast to the 258 yards conceded against TCU, to whom they had lost 48-14 earlier in the week.

Patriots scouts banned from UNC

While the result provided a morale boost for Belichick’s new side, the post-match headlines centered around his decision to bar New England Patriots scouts from North Carolina practices. He was quoted in the New York Times report saying that he was not welcome at the Patriots' facility, and they are not allowed at his. “It’s clear I’m not welcome there around their facility. And so they’re not welcome at ours,” he explained.

His comments, according to the NYT, confirmed the reports earlier this week that Patriots representatives have been denied access to view practices or speak with UNC staff.

The NYT report quoted sources saying other NFL teams are also limited to brief observation windows and cannot interact with coaches, a policy that has frustrated several scouts. One reportedly even called the move ‘petty’.

Fallout following Bill Belichick's departure from Patriots

Belichick's relationship with New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has continued to sour since they parted ways in 2023. While both referred to the decision as mutual at the time of their announcement, Kraft later labeled the split as a firing after Belichick recorded three losing seasons in four years.

Since then, the public drama has continued. In July, after Kraft referred to the hiring of Belichick in 1999 as the "biggest risk," the former Patriots coach replied that Kraft should be thanking him for taking a risk by leaving the Jets. Just recently, Belichick told the Boston Globe that one of the enjoyable things about coaching at the college level was that there was no "owner or owner’s son," which appeared to be a jab at the Kraft family.

Despite their apparent animosity towards each other, Kraft said after Belichick sails into retirement, the Patriots will erect a statue alongside Tom Brady's statue to honor him.

FAQs

Why did Bill Belichick ban Patriots scouts from UNC practices?

Belichick said the decision was a response to being unwelcome at the Patriots’ facility, signalling his continued rift with the team’s management.

Is the ban only on the Patriots or all NFL teams?

Patriots scouts are barred entirely. Other teams have limited access, restricted to short viewing sessions without interaction with staff.

What is Belichick’s record with UNC so far?

He lost his debut against TCU 48-14 but earned his first win with a 20-3 victory over Charlotte.

What caused the fallout between Belichick and Robert Kraft?

Their relationship soured following Belichick’s firing in 2023 and subsequent public remarks from both sides, including disagreements over who took the “risk” in their partnership.

Will Belichick return to the NFL?

At 73, and given the strained ties with his former team, a return seems uncertain. For now, he appears committed to building his legacy in college football.