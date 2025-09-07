When and where to watch Bills vs Ravens Sunday night game? Streaming, TV channel

The Buffalo Bills are currently preparing to face the Baltimore Ravens in their regular-season opener on Sunday (September 7). This marks the sixth time the respective starting quarterbacks of both teams meet: Lamar Jackson (2023 MVP) from the Ravens and Josh Allen (2024 MVP) from the Bills. Buffalo Bills to host Baltimore Ravens in season opener on September 7 at 8:20 PM EDT. (AP Photo/ Jeffrey T. Barnes, File)(AP)

Here are all the details on when and where to stream the game:

Bills vs Ravens: Time and venue

As per NBC, the game is supposed to kick off at 8:20 PM EDT. It is scheduled to happen at Highmark Stadium in New York.

Where to stream Bills vs Ravens?

Sunday’s game will be available to watch on NBC and Peacock. Those who have access to NBC via their TV provider can watch Sunday Night Football on their device or log in to the NBC Sports App, NBC App, or via NBCSports.com via their TV provider. All games are also available to stream on NFL+. Out-of-market games can also be watched live on NFL Sunday Ticket via YouTubeTV, as per the official Bills website.

Here is the full Sunday Night football schedule:

Sun. Sept. 7 (Week 1): Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills

Sun. Sept. 14 (Week 2): Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings

Sun. Sept. 21 (Week 3): Kansas City Chiefs at New York Giants

Sun. Sept. 28 (Week 4): Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys

Sun. Oct. 5 (Week 5): New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills

Sun. Oct. 12 (Week 6): Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs

Sun. Oct. 19 (Week 7): Atlanta Falcons at San Francisco 49ers

Sun. Oct. 26 (Week 8): Green Bay Packers at Pittsburgh Steelers

Sun. Nov. 2 (Week 9): Seattle Seahawks at Washington Commanders

Sun. Nov. 9 (Week 10): Pittsburgh Steelers at L.A. Chargers

Sun. Nov. 16 (Week 11): Detroit Lions at Philadelphia Eagles

Sun. Nov. 23 (Week 12): Tampa Bay Buccaneers at L.A. Rams

Thurs. Nov. 27 (Week 13): Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens

Sun. Nov. 30 (Week 13): Denver Broncos at Washington Commanders

Sun. Dec. 7 (Week 14): Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs

Sun. Dec. 14 (Week 15): Minnesota Vikings at Dallas Cowboys

Sun. Dec. 21 (Week 16): Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins

Sat. Dec. 27 (Week 17): Peacock Exclusive Game, Teams TBD

Sun. Dec. 28 (Week 17): Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers

Sun. Jan. 4 (Week 18): Teams TBD

Apart from this game, seven other games are scheduled to happen at the same time this weekend.

(Contributions from Stuti Gupta)