When and where to watch Bills vs Ravens Sunday night game? Streaming, TV channel
The Buffalo Bills will face the Baltimore Ravens in their season opener on Sunday.
The Buffalo Bills are currently preparing to face the Baltimore Ravens in their regular-season opener on Sunday (September 7). This marks the sixth time the respective starting quarterbacks of both teams meet: Lamar Jackson (2023 MVP) from the Ravens and Josh Allen (2024 MVP) from the Bills.
Here are all the details on when and where to stream the game:
Bills vs Ravens: Time and venue
As per NBC, the game is supposed to kick off at 8:20 PM EDT. It is scheduled to happen at Highmark Stadium in New York.
Where to stream Bills vs Ravens?
Sunday’s game will be available to watch on NBC and Peacock. Those who have access to NBC via their TV provider can watch Sunday Night Football on their device or log in to the NBC Sports App, NBC App, or via NBCSports.com via their TV provider. All games are also available to stream on NFL+. Out-of-market games can also be watched live on NFL Sunday Ticket via YouTubeTV, as per the official Bills website.
Here is the full Sunday Night football schedule:
Sun. Sept. 7 (Week 1): Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills
Sun. Sept. 14 (Week 2): Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings
Sun. Sept. 21 (Week 3): Kansas City Chiefs at New York Giants
Sun. Sept. 28 (Week 4): Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys
Sun. Oct. 5 (Week 5): New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills
Sun. Oct. 12 (Week 6): Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
Sun. Oct. 19 (Week 7): Atlanta Falcons at San Francisco 49ers
Sun. Oct. 26 (Week 8): Green Bay Packers at Pittsburgh Steelers
Sun. Nov. 2 (Week 9): Seattle Seahawks at Washington Commanders
Sun. Nov. 9 (Week 10): Pittsburgh Steelers at L.A. Chargers
Sun. Nov. 16 (Week 11): Detroit Lions at Philadelphia Eagles
Sun. Nov. 23 (Week 12): Tampa Bay Buccaneers at L.A. Rams
Thurs. Nov. 27 (Week 13): Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens
Sun. Nov. 30 (Week 13): Denver Broncos at Washington Commanders
Sun. Dec. 7 (Week 14): Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs
Sun. Dec. 14 (Week 15): Minnesota Vikings at Dallas Cowboys
Sun. Dec. 21 (Week 16): Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins
Sat. Dec. 27 (Week 17): Peacock Exclusive Game, Teams TBD
Sun. Dec. 28 (Week 17): Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Sun. Jan. 4 (Week 18): Teams TBD
Apart from this game, seven other games are scheduled to happen at the same time this weekend.
