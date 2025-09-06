‘I don’t want myself…'; Carlos Alcaraz's ‘classy’ reaction to Trump's US Open return sparks buzz among fans

Carlos Alcaraz acknowledges that in an effort to be calm before his match against Jannik Sinner, he will “try not to think about” Donald Trump attending the US Open final on Sunday. Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner will face each other at the upcoming men's singles US Open final.(AP)

On Friday, Spanish phenom Alcaraz, the current world No. 2, easily defeated tennis great Novak Djokovic in straight sets to set up another thrilling matchup with top-ranked Italian opponent Sinner.

This year, the sport's new behemoth pair has already faced off in two Grand Slam finals. Carlos made an incredible comeback to win the French Open in five sets, and Jannik exacted vengeance in their Wimbledon match two months later.

Given Donald Trump is expected to attend in New York City, they are now set to square off in another final in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Here's what Carlos Alcaraz said about Trump's US Open return

Alcaraz, however, stated that he is attempting to ignore the possibility of Trump attending the match.

When asked about Trump following his victory over Djokovic, he first told reporters, “It is a privilege for the tournaments having the president from every country just to support the tournament, to support tennis, and to support the match.”

“For me, playing in front of him... to be honest, I will try not to think about it. I don't want myself to be nervous because of it,” he continued.

He, however, added that having the President at the final is “great” for tennis.

All about Trump's schedule

With Sunday's tennis showcase being the second major event in New York that Trump is anticipated to attend in the next few days, he has made sports an important component of his second term as president.

Trump is also anticipated to attend Yankee Stadium on September 11, the anniversary of the terrorist suicide attacks by al-Qaeda against the United States in 2001, following the US Open final.

In the evening of September 11, one of the top baseball teams this season, the Detroit Tigers, will play the New York Yankees, who are vying for a spot in the playoffs, in the Bronx.

Trump has additionally confirmed that he will attend the Ryder Cup's opening day on September 26 at Bethpage in New York.

Fans react to Carlos Alcaraz's remarks

Fans were quick to discuss Alcaraz's response to Trump's attendance at the US Open final.

“Carlos is too nice,” one X user commented, adding that “He doesn’t need to be saying all these. Hope Trump gets booed by the crowd just like at the Super Bowl.”

“He responded well. Let’s keep the focus on tennis and not politics,” a second person said.

“We should be well aware by now that asking tennis players their thoughts on political issues is an awful idea,” a third user chimed in.

“Classy answer,” one more stated.