Historic US Open final as Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz meet again! Fans say ‘a rivalry shaping the future of tennis’

Social media has been buzzing with excitement ever since it became clear that Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz will square off in the US Open 2025 final on Sunday — marking the first time in tennis history that two players will contest three Grand Slam finals in the same season. Fans online have been quick to underline just how rare this rivalry has become, with timelines filled with posts celebrating the new era of men’s tennis. Spain's Carlos Alcaraz, right, and Italy's Jannik Sinner hug after the final match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris, (AP)

The match-up was sealed on Friday night, when Sinner fought past Felix Auger-Aliassime in a tense semifinal. The defending US Open champion briefly took a medical timeout during the match — the reason wasn’t immediately disclosed — but returned with composure to claim a 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory. The win not only puts him within reach of back-to-back titles at Flushing Meadows but also sets up a historic showdown for the No. 1 ranking.

Earlier in the day, Alcaraz dismantled Novak Djokovic 6-4, 7-6, 6-2, signaling yet again that the new guard of men’s tennis is firmly in charge. The straight-sets win underlined his form, with the 21-year-old Spanish star now heading into Sunday’s clash brimming with confidence.

This will be the third time this season that Sinner and Alcaraz meet in a Grand Slam final, after facing off at Roland Garros and Wimbledon earlier this year. That consistency has fueled the growing narrative of their rivalry — one that many are already comparing to some of the sport’s greatest duels. And as much as the head-to-head adds intrigue, the stakes are equally high beyond bragging rights. The winner will walk away not just with a Grand Slam trophy but also with the world’s top ranking.

With anticipation reaching fever pitch, all eyes will be on Arthur Ashe Stadium when the two next-generation stars collide. A packed house is expected, with even former US President Donald Trump set to be in attendance. Sinner summed it up best after his semifinal win: “It’s a very special day. It’s a very amazing final again.”