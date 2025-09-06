Jannik Sinner, defending champion, enters US Open men's singles final; to take on Carlos Alcaraz in summit clash

Italy's Jannik Sinner will have a crack at defending his US Open title as he entered the final of the fourth Grand Slam of the year by defeating Felix Auger-Aliassime in the men's singles semi-final on Saturday. Sinner defeated Aliassime 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Sinner will now face Carlos Alcaraz in the US Open final after the Spaniard earlier outclassed Novak Djokovic in the first men's singles semi-final. Defending champion Jannik Sinner progresses to the US Open men's singles final(REUTERS)

Sinner will be chasing his fifth Grand Slam title after previously winning two Australian Open titles (2024 and 2025), one Wimbledon Championship (2025) and one US Open title (2024). The summit clash between Alcaraz and Sinner will be the third major Grand Slam final between the two.

Alcaraz and Sinner first clashed in the French Open 2025 final, where the former ended up victorious, while the latter took his revenge in the Wimbledon 2025 final.

Alcaraz will be gunning for his sixth Grand Slam title and the second US Open title. He earlier won the US Open in 2022.

The semi-final between Sinner and Auger-Aliassime lasted more than 3 hours and 20 minutes. Everyone expected Sinner to brush aside the challenge in no time. However, it was far from being the case as Felix rose to the pressure, giving Sinner a run for the money.

Felix also won the second set. However, in crunch moments, Sinner dug deep, defeating his opponent and reaching yet another final.

Sinner's incredible feat

Jinner is now just the fourth men's player to reach the finals of all four Grand Slams in a calendar year. He joins Rod Laver, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic in the elusive list.

Speaking after the win, Sinner said that he cannot wait to take on Alcaraz in the summit clash and write the next chapter of their rivalry.

“Amazing. It has been an amazing season. Grand Slams are the most important tournaments we have in a year. It was a tough match today. Very happy. I wish Felix all the best. He is an amazing player,” said Sinner during the post-match interview.

“I am very happy. There are no excuses. Sunday will be a special day. It will be an amazing feeling. Our rivalry started here. We played an amazing match. We are different players. Let's see who comes out on top,” he added.