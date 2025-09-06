Davey Johnson dies at 82: What was legendary MLB manager's cause of death?

Davey Johnson, the man who led the New York Mets to their most recent World Series victory, passed away at 82. Davey Johnson passes away

The Mets' cable network, SNY, reported his passing on Saturday morning without providing specific cause of death.

Johnson managed the Washington Nationals, Los Angeles Dodgers, Baltimore Orioles, Cincinnati Reds, and Mets.

In addition, Johnson was an All-Star and a two-time World Series champion while playing second base for the Orioles.

Who was Davey Johnson?

Johnson, a major league player from 1965 to 1978, started his managerial career with the Mets in 1984 and experienced immediate success. In addition to winning the World Series in his third season as manager, he became the only manager in Major League Baseball history to triumph in 90 or more games in each of his first five seasons.

The 1986 Mets, led by Johnson, won 108 games in the regular season, beat the Red Sox in seven games in the World Series, and swept the Astros in six games to win the NL championship.

After finishing in second place the previous season and having a slow start, Johnson was sacked after 42 games in 1990. His reported conflicts with the front office and the numerous off-field issues that several members of New York's all-star team were dealing with were undoubtedly contributing factors to his termination.

Johnson, however, had a successful playing career. He batted for the Orioles for the most of his 13-year career. While playing for the O's, he won two World Series in 1965 and 1970.

Also Read: Who is Lincoln? Harrison Bader meets young Phillies fan after controversial home run ball incident at MLB Game

Davey Johnson dies at 82: Tributes pour in

Darryl Strawberry, a veteran outfielder and one of Johnson's Mets charges, described Johnson as a “remarkable leader” on Instagram.

“I'm deeply saddened by the loss of Davey Johnson, a remarkable leader who transformed the Mets franchise into a winning organization,” Strawberry said. “His ability to empower players to express themselves while maintaining a strong commitment to excellence was truly inspiring. Davey's legacy will forever be etched in the hearts of fans and players alike. My heartfelt condolences go out to Susan Johnson and the entire Johnson family during this difficult time. He will be missed but remembered for his incredible impact on the game and the lives he touched. Love You Forever Davey Johnson.”