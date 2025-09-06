Raiders vs Patriots injury report: See who's in, who's out for Week 1

The New England Patriots will be missing their key players when they open the 2025 NFL season against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, September 7, at Gillette Stadium. Cornerback Christian Gonzalez has been ruled out with a hamstring injury, while left tackle Will Campbell and cornerback Charles Woods are listed as questionable, The Sporting News report stated. New England Patriots to face Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.(AP)

On the other hand, the Raiders will be entering the match with a clean bill of health, removing both quarterback Kenny Pickett and cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly from the final injury report after they returned to full practice.

Raiders vs Patriots: Christian Gonzalez sidelined due to hamstring issue

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel, according to ESPN, confirmed on Friday that Gonzalez will not suit up. The second-team All-Pro suffered the injury during training camp in July and has not practiced since. Losing Gonzalez is a major setback for the defense, which was expected to be among the league’s best this season.

The 2023 first-round pick has already built a reputation as a shutdown corner. Last year, he started 16 games, finishing with 59 tackles, 11 passes defended, two interceptions, and a fumble recovery touchdown, the ESPN report stated.

Vrabel noted that Alex Austin, a former seventh-round pick of the Buffalo Bills, will likely step into the starting lineup. Austin has appeared in 17 games across his NFL career, including four starts, and has earned praise for his development in New England. Other options include Marcus Jones, a versatile defensive back with 14 career starts, and rookie DJ James, who impressed in training camp, the report added.

Raiders vs Patriots: Will Campbell's presence be questionable for game

The Patriots' offensive line could also be impacted if rookie left tackle Will Campbell is unable to play. Campbell, a first-round selection of the team this year, was added to the injury report on Thursday with an ankle injury and remained limited on Friday.

If Campbell cannot start, Vrabel could have to turn to either rookie Marcus Bryant or veteran Vederian Lowe for protection of quarterback Drake Maye against the pass rush of the Raiders, led by Maxx Crosby.

Cornerback Charles Woods is also questionable with a concussion and groin injury, but he was able to practice fully at the end of the week, CBS News reported.

Raiders healthy for opener

On the other hand, the Raiders enter Sunday without any players listed with an injury designation. Pickett and Kelly, both of whom were limited earlier in the week with hamstring tightness, returned to full practice and are both cleared to play.

Kelly is expected to start at cornerback, but could rotate with rookie Darien Porter and second-year player Decamerion Richardson, as head coach Pete Carroll stated he plans to rotate his secondary.

Injury Report Summary

Raiders: None.

Patriots: CB Christian Gonzalez (hamstring) – Out; LT Will Campbell (ankle) – Questionable; CB Charles Woods (groin/concussion) – Questionable.

FAQs

Q1: Who has been ruled out for Week 1?

Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez is out with a hamstring injury.

Q2: Who are the Patriots’ questionable players?

Left tackle Will Campbell (ankle) and cornerback Charles Woods (groin/concussion).

Q3: Are the Raiders dealing with any injuries?

No. Both Kenny Pickett and Kyu Blu Kelly were cleared and will play.

Q4: Who will replace Christian Gonzalez at cornerback?

Alex Austin is expected to start, with Marcus Jones and rookie DJ James as additional options.

Q5: When is the Raiders vs Patriots game?

The game is Sunday, Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season, at Gillette Stadium.