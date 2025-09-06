CeeDee Lamb’s unwanted record: Most drops in NFL since 2020 after Eagles loss

The story from Sunday night in Philadelphia wasn’t just the final score. It was the drops. Dallas wide receiver CeeDee Lamb had three of them in the Cowboys’ 24-20 loss to the Eagles in the season opener, as reported by USA Today Since entering the league in 2020, CeeDee Lamb has 35 total drops, the most of any player in that span.(Getty images via AFP)

A fourth was a tough grab, but ESPN noted it was Lamb’s second career game with three drops. Since entering the league in 2020, he has 35 total drops, the most of any player in that span.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said after the game: “The guys that had a chance to make those plays, will make those plays.”

Brian Schottenheimer backed CeeDee Lamb

Offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer backed his star receiver. “Don’t worry about CeeDee Lamb,” he said.

“CeeDee’s going to be fine. What a great player. Again, this was a team defeat and we own that. We understand where we can go as a football team. We understand. I love the competition. I thought guys competed their butts off. I thought that was great, but we’re all about winning and we didn’t win tonight and therefore it’s not good enough.”

Cee Dee Lamb takes takes ‘full accountability’

Lamb himself didn’t dodge the blame. “That’s terrible. I can’t point the finger at anybody else. I take full accountability and everything else that comes with it,” Lamb told The Athletic’s Jon Machota.

“As a player, I train for moments like that and the ball to come my way." He added, “I’m definitely gonna look at this film and dread every drop .”

He concluded by, "I need to catch the damn ball.”

He added that anyone doubting his ability to respond is mistaken. On the night, Lamb still finished with 7 catches for 110 yards.

The Eagles won 24-20, despite when defensive tackle Jalen Carter was ejected before the game even started.