HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 13 July 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

What: Parampara: An Exhibition of Indian Traditional Art

Where: Art Life Gallery, C-97, Sector 44, Noida

When: July 13 to August 14

Timing: 12pm to 1pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Botanical Garden Noida (Blue Line)

Where: Studio XO, BPTP Capital City, Plot No 2, Sector 94, Noida

When: July 13

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Bird Sanctuary (Magenta Line)

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: July 13

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

What: Still Exceptional? India's Democracy in Comparative and Historical Perspective (Speaker: Ashutosh Varshney | Moderator: Yamini Aiyar)

Where: Conference Room I, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: July 13

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

What: Weave The Future 4.0: Mann Ki Marammat – Cloth Repairing Workshop

Where: Dilli Haat, INA, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Kidwai Nagar

When: July 11

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Register here

Nearest Metro Station: Dilli Haat – INA (Yellow & Pink Lines)

#LitTalk

What: Greening of the Maritime Sector: Opportunities for the National Green Hydrogen Mission (Speaker: Abhay Bakre)