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    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 13 July 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Monday, July 13 has some amazing events lined up. Want to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture? Must check out HT City Delhi Junction's recommendations here!

    Updated on: Jul 13, 2026, 04:22:32 IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    #ArtAttack

    What: Parampara: An Exhibition of Indian Traditional Art

    Gram it: A common grass yellow butterfly perches on a flower at the Aravali Hill range, in Gurugram. Meanwhile, the Zoo in Delhi organised a Butterfly and Dragonfly Walk on Sunday, where 21 participants documented 12 butterfly species. (Photo: PTI)
    Gram it: A common grass yellow butterfly perches on a flower at the Aravali Hill range, in Gurugram. Meanwhile, the Zoo in Delhi organised a Butterfly and Dragonfly Walk on Sunday, where 21 participants documented 12 butterfly species. (Photo: PTI)

    Where: Art Life Gallery, C-97, Sector 44, Noida

    When: July 13 to August 14

    Timing: 12pm to 1pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Botanical Garden Noida (Blue Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: Akash Rastogi Live

    Where: Studio XO, BPTP Capital City, Plot No 2, Sector 94, Noida

    When: July 13

    Timing: 9pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Bird Sanctuary (Magenta Line)

    #CineCall

    What: Magazine (Director: Shubham Sanjay Shevade)

    Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

    When: July 13

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #LitTalk

    What: Still Exceptional? India's Democracy in Comparative and Historical Perspective (Speaker: Ashutosh Varshney | Moderator: Yamini Aiyar)

    Where: Conference Room I, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

    When: July 13

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #PlayDate

    What: Weave The Future 4.0: Mann Ki Marammat – Cloth Repairing Workshop

    Where: Dilli Haat, INA, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Kidwai Nagar

    When: July 11

    Timing: 11am to 8pm

    Entry: Register here

    Nearest Metro Station: Dilli Haat – INA (Yellow & Pink Lines)

    #LitTalk

    What: Greening of the Maritime Sector: Opportunities for the National Green Hydrogen Mission (Speaker: Abhay Bakre)

    Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: July 13

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Kisi Ko Batana Mat Ft. Anubhav Singh Bassi

    Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

    When: July 13

    Timing: 6.30pm & 9.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

    For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

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    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 13 July 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 13 July 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
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