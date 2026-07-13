HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 13 July 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#ArtAttack
What: Parampara: An Exhibition of Indian Traditional Art
Where: Art Life Gallery, C-97, Sector 44, Noida
When: July 13 to August 14
Timing: 12pm to 1pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Botanical Garden Noida (Blue Line)
#TuneIn
What: Akash Rastogi Live
Where: Studio XO, BPTP Capital City, Plot No 2, Sector 94, Noida
When: July 13
Timing: 9pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Bird Sanctuary (Magenta Line)
#CineCall
What: Magazine (Director: Shubham Sanjay Shevade)
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: July 13
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#LitTalk
What: Still Exceptional? India's Democracy in Comparative and Historical Perspective (Speaker: Ashutosh Varshney | Moderator: Yamini Aiyar)
Where: Conference Room I, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: July 13
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#PlayDate
What: Weave The Future 4.0: Mann Ki Marammat – Cloth Repairing Workshop
Where: Dilli Haat, INA, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Kidwai Nagar
When: July 11
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Register here
Nearest Metro Station: Dilli Haat – INA (Yellow & Pink Lines)
#LitTalk
What: Greening of the Maritime Sector: Opportunities for the National Green Hydrogen Mission (Speaker: Abhay Bakre)
Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: July 13
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Kisi Ko Batana Mat Ft. Anubhav Singh Bassi
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: July 13
Timing: 6.30pm & 9.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
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