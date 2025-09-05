CeeDee Lamb to blame for Cowboys' loss vs Eagles? Star WR's first reaction

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb took responsibility for his performance in the team's season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles, where he dropped multiple passes, including one that could have extended a drive in the final minutes. Lamb caught seven passes for 110 yards but acknowledged that his drops hurt the team's chances. CeeDee Lamb took responsibility for his performance in the team's season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles,(Getty images via AFP)

"That’s terrible. I can’t point the finger at anybody else. I take full accountability and everything else that comes with it. As a player, I train for moments like that and the ball to come my way. I need to catch the damn ball," Lamb said, according to The Athletic's Jon Machota.

Lamb will analyze his performance

Lamb added that he would immediately get to work, analyzing his performance despite knowing how painful it would be to watch the drops on film.

“I’m definitely gonna look at this film and dread every drop, that’s for sure,” Lamb said. “I need to catch the damn ball.”

Although Lamb went to the medical tent to get checked after his fourth drop, he assured that he wasn’t injured and only went because the medical staff advised him to.

The Eagles won 24-20

The Eagles won 24-20, despite a dramatic moment in the first quarter when defensive tackle Jalen Carter was ejected before the game even started. Philadelphia, the defending Super Bowl champions, struggled at times, including issues with their offense and run defense without Carter. However, quarterback Jalen Hurts played a key role in securing the win, rushing for two touchdowns and 62 yards on 14 carries.

While the Cowboys' defense was solid, preventing any passing touchdowns, Lamb's dropped passes contributed to the loss. He was one of the few bright spots on offense but could have made a bigger impact with more catches. Lamb will look to improve in the Cowboys' Week 2 matchup against the New York Giants on September 14.