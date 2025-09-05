CeeDee Lamb blasted for brutal error vs Eagles: ‘Cost us the game’

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is facing heavy criticism after two key mistakes in the team's season-opening loss to the Philadelphia Eagles—errors many fans believe may have cost Dallas the game. Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) is stopped after a catch in the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, in Philadelphia.(AP)

Lamb dropped two critical passes during the matchup, including a wide-open opportunity late in the fourth quarter. With just over two minutes remaining and the Cowboys trailing by four, quarterback Dak Prescott targeted Lamb down the middle on a perfectly placed deep throw.

Lamb extended his arms, seemingly in position to make the catch, but the ball slipped through his hands. It bounced off and nearly ended in a costly interception before falling harmlessly to the turf.

The missed opportunity stunned fans, with many calling it a blunder from the team’s top receiver.

“There’s no excuse—he has to catch that,” one fan posted on X.