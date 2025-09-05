Jalen Carter spitting row in NFL: Referee Shawn Smith explains why Philadelphia Eagles star was ejected

The NFL was hit with a major controversy as Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter was ejected after spitting on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. The incident happened moments after a pregame Super Bowl Championship celebration as Carter was asked to leave the field six seconds into the NFL season opener. Not just this, the Eagles were also hit with a 15-yard penalty before the first scrap from scrimmage, leading to the Cowboys scoring on the opening drive. Match referee Shawn Smith explains why Jalen Carter was ejected from the NFL contest(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

The cameras picked up Prescott and Carter exchanging words after the opening kickoff, and it was then that the latter spat on the Cowboys star's jersey before backing away.

Prescott then indicated to the nearby official, and the latter then threw the flag, asking Carter to leave. Fans made their voices heard as they started booing. However, Carter walked away slowly, holding his helmet in his hands behind his back.

Referee Shawn Smith has now opened up about the incident, narrating the entire incident to a Pool reporter. He said that spitting on your opponent qualifies as a "disqualifiable foul," and hence, Carter was asked to leave the field.

"One of the officials observed him spitting on an opponent. It's a disqualifiable foul in the game. It's a non-football act," he said.

It is unlikely that Carter will be suspended, looking at the previous instances where a player spat on another. In 2020, Baltimore Ravens defensive back Marcus Peters was just fined for spitting on Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry.

'Must respect your opponent'

Earlier, the NFL executive vice president of football operations had sent a reminder to all the teams in a pre-season video, reminding them to "respect your opponent, respect your teammates and play the game in between the whistles.”

Speaking of Jalen Carter, he played college football for the Georgia Bulldogs, where he was a two-time CFP national champion. The Eagles then selected him ninth overall in the 2023 NFL draft.

Carter then went on to earn Second-team All-Pro honours in 2024, playing an instrumental part in helping the Eagles win their second Super Bowl in franchise history.