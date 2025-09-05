Dak Prescott ‘spit first’ at Jalen Carter? Damning video shows Cowboys QB smirking

A new video from the Eagles vs Cowboys season opener shows Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott appearing to spit in the direction of Jalen Carter. This comes after the Philadelphia defensive tackle was ejected from the game for spitting on Prescott. The clip further shows the QB smirking. Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott (4) signals at the line of scrimmage in the first half vs Philadelphia Eagles(AP)

Fans are now slamming Prescott for his alleged actions. Neither the NFL nor team officials have issued a statement on the incident yet.

“So Dak Prescott allowed to spit on Jalen Carter but he can’t spit on him back?? Pause,” one fan wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“So Dak Prescott spit at Jalen Carter before Carter responded by spitting on Prescott… Dak wasn’t an innocent victim. He started it, and baited Carter into doing something extremely stupid that got him kicked out of the game,” another one added.

Meanwhile, Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Nick Harris reported that Carter believed Prescott spat towards the Eagles huddle.

“Some more context on the Jalen Carter spitgate: According to two people with knowledge of the ordeal, Dak Prescott spit on the ground in the general vicinity of the Eagles defensive huddle. Carter thought it was hostile. While Prescott was explaining it wasn’t, Carter spit back," Harris noted.

Jalen Carter ejected

Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter was ejected before playing a down in the NFL season opener. The 24-year-old was handed an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and a disqualification. TV replay footage soon showed Carter having words with Prescott as they stood waiting, followed by Carter spitting at Prescott.

Just before halftime, NBC reported that Carter could face additional discipline, possibly including a suspension.

The NFL has already told teams during the offseason that ‘respect for opponents’ will be a bigger emphasis this season.

"We just have to play by the rules, respect your opponent, respect your teammates and play the game in between the whistles," NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent said in a video sent to teams in the offseason.

Carter, 24, was a Pro Bowler last season after racking up 4.5 sacks among his 12 tackles for loss, plus six pass deflections and two forced fumbles.

He slid to ninth overall in the NFL draft in 2023 after legal troubles cropped up around the time of the NFL scouting combine. While in college at Georgia, Carter was involved in a street racing crash that took the lives of a player and a staff member. He turned himself in and later pleaded no contest to charges of reckless driving and street racing.

(With AP inputs)