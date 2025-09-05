Eagles vs Cowboys delayed: When will game resume amid rain and lightning? Estimated time here

The Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys NFL season opener at Lincoln Financial Field was suspended with 4:44 left in the third quarter due to lightning and rain, with Jalen Hurts and co leading 24-20. The delay, triggered by severe thunderstorms, forced players and fans to seek shelter, halting a game already impacted by earlier weather concerns. Dallas Cowboys running back Miles Sanders fumbles the ball in as Philadelphia Eagles' Reed Blankenship (32) and Quinyon Mitchell (27) look(AP)

Under NFL rules, play cannot resume until 30 minutes after the last lightning strike within a 10-mile radius, with the clock resetting per detection. The National Weather Service forecasts storms subsiding around 11:15 PM ET, with NBC estimating a restart window around 11:30 PM ET after a 12-minute warm-up. However, ongoing lightning could push this to midnight ET or later.

“Scattered showers and thunderstorms will impact areas along and northwest of the I-95 corridor through about 8 PM. A few thunderstorms could produce brief strong wind gusts near 40 mph and small hail. Strong winds could blow around lose outdoor items or result in minor tree damage. Remain alert for changing weather conditions through this evening. Seek shelter indoors if a thunderstorm threatens your area,” the National Weather Service (NWS) said in the statement.

The night had already been eventful well before the delay. In a dramatic pregame moment, Philadelphia unveiled its 2024 championship banner to a raucous crowd. Then, in the first half, Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter was ejected after being caught on replay spitting at Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

What began as a celebration of the Eagles’ title defense quickly turned into a night marked by controversy and storms—both on and off the field.

Just this week, defensive coordinator Vic Fangio praised the edge Carter brought to the unit.

“I don’t know that nastiness is the right word,” Fangio said. “I just think he has to play with the right mindset to reach his potential, or come close to reaching his potential. He’s just got to be on top of the details, play with great effort, and be focused.”

(With AP inputs)