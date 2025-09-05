Philadelphia weather today: What is the rain forecast at Lincoln Financial Field for Eagles vs Cowboys?

Fans are filing into Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia as the Eagles prepare to face off against the Dallas Cowboys in the 2025 NFL season opener. Scattered showers and possible thunderstorms are expected to linger through most of the game, according to FOX 29 meteorologist Sue Serio. The rain could last until around 11 p.m. or even midnight. A Dallas Cowboys fan and a Philadelphia Eagles fan peer down at a tunnel as the teams prepare to jog onto the field before an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, in Philadelphia.(AP)

Special Weather Statement by the NWS

As per the Special Weather Statement by the National Weather Service, parts of Philadelphia could see “scattered strong thunderstorms” through Thursday evening.

“Scattered showers and thunderstorms will impact areas along and northwest of the I-95 corridor through about 8 PM. A few thunderstorms could produce brief strong wind gusts near 40 mph and small hail. Strong winds could blow around lose outdoor items or result in minor tree damage. Remain alert for changing weather conditions through this evening. Seek shelter indoors if a thunderstorm threatens your area,” NWS said in the statement.

Where to watch Eagles vs. Cowboys online

The highly anticipated NFL season opener between the Eagles and Cowboys will air live on NBC.

Stream on: DirecTV, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV

TV Channel: NBC

Kickoff Time: 8:20 p.m. ET / 5:20 p.m. PT

Cowboys inactives tonight vs. Eagles

Jaydon Blue

Shemar James

Mazi Smith

Ajani Cornelius

Hakeem Adeniji

Trevor Keegan

Perrion Winfrey

Eagles inactives tonight vs. Cowboys

QB Tanner McKee

Azeez Ojulari

Ogbo Okoronkwo

Drew Kendall

Cameron Williams

Kenyon Green

Ty Robinson