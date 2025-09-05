Jalen Carter ejected: What did Eagles star do vs Cowboys? Dak Prescott video reveals details

Jalen Carter was ejected on the first play of the regular season, within six seconds. The officials said the Eagles DT was disqualified for unsportsmanlike conduct during the Philadelphia vs Dallas Cowboys game. Videos from the scene showed Carter walking up to Dak Prescott, saying something before actually spitting on him. Jalen Carter was ejected vs the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday(Getty Images via AFP)

NFL Rules on Unsportsmanlike Conduct

The NFL’s unsportsmanlike conduct rule, outlined in the league’s rulebook, prohibits actions deemed detrimental to the game, including verbal abuse, taunting, or physical acts that provoke or offend.

Spitting on an opponent falls under this category as a flagrant violation, carrying an automatic 15-yard penalty and, in severe cases, ejection. The 2025 rule updates emphasize cracking down on violent or offensive gestures, such as throat slashes or sexually suggestive acts, but spitting is explicitly covered as a personal affront.

Ejections are at the referee’s discretion, with the league reserving the right to impose additional discipline post-game, especially for actions like Carter’s, which involved direct contact with an opponent.

Potential Suspension Length

Carter’s immediate ejection removes him from the game, but the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy allows for further penalties, including suspensions, based on the severity of the act.

Historical precedents suggest a range of outcomes: Rashee Rice’s six-game suspension for a 2024 car crash-related conduct violation sets a benchmark for off-field incidents, while on-field altercations like spitting could align with shorter bans.

Past cases, such as fines for taunting or ejections without suspension, indicate flexibility. Given the public nature of Carter’s act, caught on camera and widely condemned, reporters speculate a suspension of 2 to 4 games, with 3 being a common estimate for first-time offenders involving physical disrespect. The league typically reviews footage and imposes discipline within days, with an announcement expected soon.