‘You swallow’: Jason Kelce's two cents on Jalen Carter ejection row after Eagles vs Cowboys suspended

Jason Kelce was slammed for his take on the Jalen Carter ejection row. The former Eagles superstar's reaction came after Carter spat on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and was disqualified within the first six seconds of the season opener. Jason Kelce reacted to the Jalen Carter ejection row(Getty Images via AFP)

Jason, who is the elder brother of Kansas City star Travis Kelce, made a controversial remark on the situation.

“This is the most wild start to an NFL season of all time. First play of the game, one player is carted off, the other ejected. I mean everyone knows you don’t spit, you swallow obviously,” the 37-year-old posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“What in the f--- just happened,” Kelce added. He faced massive backlash.

“would you want your daughters reading something like this? grow up,” one fan commented under his post.

“Stop drinking. Remember you are employed and you also have sponsors,” another one tweeted.

Jalen Carter spit row

The NFL season opener in Philadelphia took a shocking turn when Eagles defensive tackle Carter was ejected before taking a single snap, after spitting on Dak Prescott.

The incident unfolded moments after the Eagles celebrated raising their second Super Bowl banner. On the opening kickoff, special teamer Ben VanSumeren went down injured, bringing both units onto the field. While trainers attended to VanSumeren, officials suddenly threw a flag, and after a brief huddle, disqualified Carter for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Replay footage later confirmed what sparked the ejection: Carter exchanged words with Prescott before spitting at him. The league has been emphasizing respect between players this season, and NBC reported at halftime that Carter could face further punishment, including a possible suspension.

NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent reminded teams in a preseason video that players must “respect your opponent, respect your teammates and play the game in between the whistles.” Carter’s actions are expected to fall under that new league focus.

Carter, 24, was named a Pro Bowler in his rookie season, producing 4.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, six pass breakups, and two forced fumbles. Despite his success, his career has not been without controversy. The former Georgia standout dropped to the ninth overall pick in the 2023 draft after legal troubles tied to a fatal street racing crash. He later turned himself in and pleaded no contest to reckless driving and racing charges.

The Cowboys vs Eagles game was suspended due to severe weather.