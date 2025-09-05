‘What did Dak Prescott say…’: Jalen Carter's ejection has Eagles fans worried; Cowboys QB in spotlight

A heated exchange between Dak Prescott and Jalen Carter resulted in the latter's ejection from the Dallas Cowboys vs the Philadelphia Eagles season opener on Thursday. On-field videos show the two stars mouthing at each other before Carter spat on Prescott. Fans, meanwhile, wondered: ‘What did Dak Prescott say to Carter?’ Dak Prescott and Jalen Carter got into an argument within seconds of the kickoff(X)

The Jalen Carter ejection, for unsportsmanlike conduct, took place only six seconds into the NFL season opener. The Eagles were slammed with a 15-yard penalty. Taking advantage, the Cowboys scored the first touchdown with Javonte Williams' 1-yard run.

Dak Prescott vs Jalen Carter

Right after the opening kickoff, tensions flared between Prescott and Carter. The confrontation escalated when Carter spat on Prescott’s jersey, prompting an immediate reaction. The Cowboys QB pointed it out to the nearest official, who wasted no time tossing a flag and ejecting Carter.

As Carter made the slow walk off the field, helmet dangling behind his back, boos rained down from the stands.

“What do you think Dak Prescott actually said here,” one puzzled fan wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Dak Prescott had to have said something to Jalen Carter because it’s no way he just spit on Dak unprovoked,” another one added.

“I wonder if Prescott said something to Carter to goad him and he took the bait. If so, gamesmanship on Dak, although I hate him and the Cowboys, but Carter has to know you can’t spit on an opponent. Hopefully lesson learned by him,” a third fan tweeted.

The Eagles took Carter out of Georgia with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2023 draft. The 24-year-old has quickly blossomed into one of the top defensive lineman and played a key role in helping the Eagles win the Super Bowl last season.

Just this week, defensive coordinator Vic Fangio praised the edge Carter brought to the unit.

“I don’t know that nastiness is the right word,” Fangio said. “I just think he has to play with the right mindset to reach his potential, or come close to reaching his potential. He’s just got to be on top of the details, play with great effort, and be focused.”

(With AP inputs)