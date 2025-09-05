Jalen Carter spit row: Fans mock Eagles star's 'Hawk Tuah' moment vs Dak Prescott, Cowboys

Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Jalen Carter was ejected from the NFL season opener game against Dallas Cowboys. After the opening kickoff, officials said Carter was thrown out for unsportsmanlike behavior. Jalen Carter appeared to spit on Dak Prescott.(AP)

Game footage shows Carter appearing to spit on Dak Prescott.

While Eagles have to live with this blow to their defense, fans have mocked Carter's spit row with ‘Hawk Tuah’ memes. Haliey Welch, from Nashville, Tennessee, had gone viral for her ‘hawk tuah spit on that thang’ line.

Fans react to Jalen Carter spit row

One fan remarked “He said Hawk Tuah lol.” Another said “Worst part of the Jalen Carter spit situation is it resuscitated hawk tuah memes from unfunny people.”

Another said “Hawk tuah Jalen Carter, Go Cowboys!”. Jason Kelce, former Eagles player and brother of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis, also seemingly reacted to the incident asking what just happened.

With Carter out, and the game underway, many Eagles fans seem to be missing him in the defense as well. “Jalen Carter is being missed on that D LINE,” one remarked. Another said that Carter would have helped, when one fan complained that the Cowboys offense was ‘moving’, and they well may have been underestimated.

Who is Jalen Carter

Carter was drafted with the No 9 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft and has, since then, gone on to become one of the better interior defenders in the league.

He was previously involved in a fatal crash that claimed the lives of Bulldogs offensive lineman Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy, a football staff member. Carter had pled no contest to misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing, in the case. He was sentenced to 12 months probation, fined $1000, and had to do 80 hours of community service.

Now, with Carter ejected, the Eagles could turn to Gabe Hall, Ty Robinson and Byron Young as backups on the inside.