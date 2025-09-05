Search
Fri, Sept 05, 2025
New Delhi oC

Why Jalen Carter spit on Dak Prescott. Explaining Eagles vs Cowboys ejection row

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Published on: Sept 05, 2025 06:15 am IST

Eagles' Jalen Carter was ejected just minutes into the game for unsportsmanlike conduct after the incident involving Dak Prescott.

Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter was ejected just moments into the game after being flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct on the opening kickoff.

Jalen Carter of the Eagles was disqualified early in the game for unsportsmanlike conduct after reportedly spitting on Dak Prescott. (Photo by Mitchell Leff / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)
Jalen Carter of the Eagles was disqualified early in the game for unsportsmanlike conduct after reportedly spitting on Dak Prescott. (Photo by Mitchell Leff / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

During a pause in play, as special teams player Ben VanSumeren was being treated on the field for an injury, Carter walked up to Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and reportedly spat on him.

The referee immediately threw a flag and disqualified Carter.

His early exit is a huge setback for Philadelphia’s defence. Carter has been one of the Eagles’ most disruptive forces on the interior, particularly against the run, and losing him right at the start left the unit scrambling to adjust.

News / Sports / US Sports / Why Jalen Carter spit on Dak Prescott. Explaining Eagles vs Cowboys ejection row
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On