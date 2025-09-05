Why Jalen Carter spit on Dak Prescott. Explaining Eagles vs Cowboys ejection row

Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter was ejected just moments into the game after being flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct on the opening kickoff. Jalen Carter of the Eagles was disqualified early in the game for unsportsmanlike conduct after reportedly spitting on Dak Prescott. (Photo by Mitchell Leff / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

During a pause in play, as special teams player Ben VanSumeren was being treated on the field for an injury, Carter walked up to Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and reportedly spat on him.

The referee immediately threw a flag and disqualified Carter.

His early exit is a huge setback for Philadelphia’s defence. Carter has been one of the Eagles’ most disruptive forces on the interior, particularly against the run, and losing him right at the start left the unit scrambling to adjust.