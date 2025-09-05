Jalen Carter car crash: After ejection vs Dallas Cowboys, critics recall 2023 accident

Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Jalen Carter was ejected from the team’s season opener against the Dallas Cowboys after appearing to spit at quarterback Dak Prescott. The incident, captured on video and quickly circulated online, sparked widespread outrage on social media. Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter walks off the field after being disqualified for unsportsman like conduct before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, in Philadelphia.(AP)

Users across platforms condemned Carter’s actions, with many calling for a suspension and hefty fines. The backlash also reignited scrutiny over Carter’s past, particularly his involvement in a 2023 car crash that killed University of Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and a recruiting staff member. Carter was charged with two misdemeanors in connection with the crash.

Reactions

One person wrote on X, “I for one am shocked the Jalen Carter, the guy who not only let his friends drive drunk but raced them and left them to die after they crashed to protect his draft stock, is a terrible person.”

Another added, “Jalen Carter just got kicked out of the game before even playing a snap for spitting on Dak Prescott… Jalen Carter is problem. He was charged with two misdemeanors, reckless driving and racing, in connection with a fatal car crash on January 15, 2023, which killed two people.”

A third person wrote, “There is no excusing or rationalizing this. You absolutely do not do this. Jalen Carter will be subject to a hefty fine by the league next week.”

Another person wrote, “Legitimately cannot wrap my head around this from Jalen Carter… There’s not even an argument to be made here. Clear as day he spit on him. Won’t be shocked in the slightest if he gets suspended. Absolutely insane & disappointing move.”

Another commented, “Although Jalen Carter will basically miss this entire game, I’m not kidding when I say I’d suspend him for ANOTHER game. This is completely inexcusable. To spit on someone?! We have every right to judge your character, which at the moment, it appears he doesn’t have much.”

So far, NFL has not yet issued a formal statement on potential disciplinary action.