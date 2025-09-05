Christian McCaffrey injury update: Will he play vs Seahawks in Week 1? Exploring backups
Christian McCaffrey is probably the biggest name on the injury report this week. The San Francisco 49ers running back is doubtful for the Seahawks game.
Christian McCaffrey is probably the biggest name on the injury report this week. The San Francisco 49ers running back was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, but has been downgraded to limited because of a calf injury, according to the official injury report.
The 49ers have not given additional details on whether McCaffrey's downgrade was simply a precaution or the veteran is dealing with a new issue.
Read More: Eagles v Cowboys: Jalen Hurts, Kenny Clark's strong style statement at season opener
Will Christian McCaffrey play vs Seahawks?
Well, as of now, there is no official update. But his status on Friday could be telling about his availability for the San Francisco vs Seattle game.
If McCaffrey fails to get off the injury report, Brian Robinson Jr. and Isaac Guerendo will lead the charge for the 49ers.
Read More: Philadelphia weather today: What is the rain forecast at Lincoln Financial Field for Eagles vs Cowboys?
San Francisco 49ers depth chart
QB: Brock Purdy, Brandon Allen, Joshua Dobbs
RB: Christian McCaffrey, Brian Robinson Jr., Isaac Guerendo, Cody James, Kyle Juszczyk (FB)
WR: Jauan Jennings, Ricky Pearsall, Brandon Aiyuk (PUP), Demarcus Robinson (suspended), Jacob Cowing (IR), Jordan Watkins, Russell Gage, Ronnie Moore, Junior Bergen
TE: George Kittle, Eric Saubert, Jake Tonges, Brayden Willis
LT: Trent Williams, Jaylon Moore
LG: Aaron Banks, Ben Bartch
C: Jake Brendel, Nick Zakelj
RG: Dominick Puni, Spencer Burford
RT: Colton McKivitz, Brandon Parker Defense
LDE: Leonard Floyd, Yetur Gross-Matos, Robert Beal Jr.
LDT: Maliek Collins, Kalia Davis
RDT: Jordan Elliott, Khalil Davis
RDE: Nick Bosa, Sam Okuayinonu
WLB: De’Vondre Campbell, Dee Winters
MLB: Fred Warner, Curtis Robinson
SLB: Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, Tatum Bethune
LCB: Charvarius Ward, Darrell Luter Jr.
RCB: Isaac Yiadom, Renardo Green
NB: Deommodore Lenoir, Rock Ya-Sin
FS: Ji’Ayir Brown, George Odum
SS: Talanoa Hufanga, Tayler Hawkins Special Teams
K: Jake Moody
P: Mitch Wishnowsky
LS: Taybor Pepper
KR/PR: Jacob Cowing (IR), Ronnie Moore, Junior Bergen