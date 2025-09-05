Christian McCaffrey injury update: Will he play vs Seahawks in Week 1? Exploring backups

Christian McCaffrey is probably the biggest name on the injury report this week. The San Francisco 49ers running back was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, but has been downgraded to limited because of a calf injury, according to the official injury report. Christian McCaffrey is doubtful for the Seahawks game(Getty Images via AFP)

The 49ers have not given additional details on whether McCaffrey's downgrade was simply a precaution or the veteran is dealing with a new issue.

Will Christian McCaffrey play vs Seahawks?

Well, as of now, there is no official update. But his status on Friday could be telling about his availability for the San Francisco vs Seattle game.

If McCaffrey fails to get off the injury report, Brian Robinson Jr. and Isaac Guerendo will lead the charge for the 49ers.

San Francisco 49ers depth chart

QB: Brock Purdy, Brandon Allen, Joshua Dobbs

RB: Christian McCaffrey, Brian Robinson Jr., Isaac Guerendo, Cody James, Kyle Juszczyk (FB)

WR: Jauan Jennings, Ricky Pearsall, Brandon Aiyuk (PUP), Demarcus Robinson (suspended), Jacob Cowing (IR), Jordan Watkins, Russell Gage, Ronnie Moore, Junior Bergen

TE: George Kittle, Eric Saubert, Jake Tonges, Brayden Willis

LT: Trent Williams, Jaylon Moore

LG: Aaron Banks, Ben Bartch

C: Jake Brendel, Nick Zakelj

RG: Dominick Puni, Spencer Burford

RT: Colton McKivitz, Brandon Parker Defense

LDE: Leonard Floyd, Yetur Gross-Matos, Robert Beal Jr.

LDT: Maliek Collins, Kalia Davis

RDT: Jordan Elliott, Khalil Davis

RDE: Nick Bosa, Sam Okuayinonu

WLB: De’Vondre Campbell, Dee Winters

MLB: Fred Warner, Curtis Robinson

SLB: Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, Tatum Bethune

LCB: Charvarius Ward, Darrell Luter Jr.

RCB: Isaac Yiadom, Renardo Green

NB: Deommodore Lenoir, Rock Ya-Sin

FS: Ji’Ayir Brown, George Odum

SS: Talanoa Hufanga, Tayler Hawkins Special Teams

K: Jake Moody

P: Mitch Wishnowsky

LS: Taybor Pepper

KR/PR: Jacob Cowing (IR), Ronnie Moore, Junior Bergen