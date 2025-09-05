Search
Fri, Sept 05, 2025
Cooper Dejean vs. Marist Liufau: Major brawl erupts at Eagles - Cowboys opener; ‘why no ejection’

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Updated on: Sept 05, 2025 06:56 am IST

Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys players got into a fight during which Cooper Dejean "ripped off" Marist Liufau's helmet.

A major brawl erupted during the 2025 NFL season opener between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys, during which Cooper Dejean “ripped off” Marist Liufau's helmet. Despite the incident, Dejean was not penalized by the referees, sparking widespread backlash online.

Philadelphia Eagles safety Reed Blankenship (32) and Dallas Cowboys' Marist Liufau, right, are separated by referee Shawn Smith (14) as they and others scuffle after a play in the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, in Philadelphia.(AP)
Philadelphia Eagles safety Reed Blankenship (32) and Dallas Cowboys' Marist Liufau, right, are separated by referee Shawn Smith (14) as they and others scuffle after a play in the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, in Philadelphia.(AP)

Reactions

One person wrote, “Certainly looks like Cooper DeJean ripped off a helmet in the fight and the Cowboys were the ones flagged.”

Another commented, “Awful refereeing. Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean started up with Cowboys players and somehow Dallas was penalized. DeJean nearly ripped the Dallas player's helmet off and was not called for a penalty by the refs.”

A third person wrote, "Why is dallas getting a penalty when dejean instigated the whole scrum.

Another person commented, “How is that a penalty for Dallas? Dejean ripped a helmet off and 3 Eagles swarmed the guy with no helmet???"

Another wrote, “How do you not get ejected for ripping off someone’s helmet?”

