Jalen Carter to Nolan Smith Jr: Controversial fouls at Eagles vs Cowboys. Feat Dak Prescott and Miles Sanders

The 2025 NFL season got off to a fiery start as Philadelphia Eagles took on Dallas Cowboys. The game saw some controversial fouls, including the shocking early ejection of Eagles defensive player Jalen Carter. Philadelphia Eagles player Cooper Dejean was involved in a brawl during the game against Dallas Cowboys.(AP)

Even as football fans reacted to Carter's actions, there was a brawl and another tense moment in the game. Here's a look at the controversial fouls during Eagles vs Cowboys.

Controversial fouls during Eagles vs Cowboys

Jalen Carter vs Dak Prescott: Jalen Carter spitting on Dak Prescott has to be the most controversial moment of the game.

The two appeared to have a heated exchange after which the Eagles player spat on the chest of the Cowboys star. His ouster, due to unsportsmanlike conduct, came six seconds into the NFL opener.

Cooper Dejean vs. Marist Liufau: A massive brawl also broke out between Cooper Dejean and Marist Liufau. Eagles player Dejean appeared to rip off the helmet from Liufau's head, but was not penalized by the referees – a move which sparked backlash online.

One person wondered how the player was not ejected, while others wondered why Dallas was getting a penalty.

Nolan Smith Jr vs Miles Sanders Jr: Another Eagles player found himself mired in controversy, when Nolan Smith Jr made a tackle on Miles Sanders Jr, of the Cowboys, and then stood over him.

He got a penalty for taunting.

NFL crackdown on unsportsmanlike behavior

The NFL aims to push sportsmanship and crack down on lewd and violent gestures. “Unsportsmanlike gestures like simulating either shooting a gun or brandishing a gun, or inappropriate gestures like a throat slash, or unfortunate sexual gestures, those were up 133% so that is a point of emphasis,” NFL officiating rules analyst Walt Anderson had said ahead of the season's start. “The officials have made it a point of emphasis to the clubs. It's just one of those areas that the league wants to work actively on. There are plenty of ways for players to be able to celebrate, and they come up with some very unique and often entertaining ways, so we want them to focus on those and not the inappropriate areas,” he added. In April, NFL expanded prohibited acts to ‘nose wiping’ gesture.

Troy Vincent, the league executive, said in a video message “There's no place in the game to be standing over your opponent. There's no place in the game to have violent gestures. That's not the game of football. We just have to play by the rules, respect your opponent, respect your teammates and play the game in between the whistles.”

(With AP inputs)