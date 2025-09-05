Did Dak Prescott bait Jalen Carter? New twist in spitgate sparks outrage; Cowboys QB slammed

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter was ejected from the 2025 NFL season opener against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday after spitting on quarterback Dak Prescott. The incident occurred during an injury timeout shortly after the opening kickoff. Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter (98) walks off the field after being disqualified for unsportsman like conduct before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, in Philadelphia.(AP)

Video footage shows Carter approaching the Cowboys' huddle, exchanging words with Prescott before appearing to spit directly at him. Prescott immediately signaled to an official, who threw a flag and ejected Carter.

"One of the officials observed him spitting on an opponent,” referee Shawn Smith told a pool reporter. “It’s a disqualifiable foul in the game. It’s a non-football act."

Did Dak Prescott spit first?

The situation took a new turn hours later when another video surfaced showing Prescott spitting moments before Carter’s retaliation. In the clip, Prescott appears to spit toward the ground while facing Carter.

The video prompted heated debate online over whether the quarterback instigated the confrontation.

One person asked, “Why is Dak Prescott not ejected for the same thing?? Replay caught it! Eject immediately.”

Another commented, “So Dak Prescott spit at Jalen Carter before Carter responded by spitting on Prescott…Dak wasn’t an innocent victim. He started it, and baited Carter into doing something extremely stupid that got him kicked out of the game.”

Others defended Prescott, claiming his action wasn’t directed at Carter.

One person wrote, “He didnt spit on him, he spat on the ground. Jalen Carter just lacks composure and retaliated in the most retarded way possible lmfaooo.”

Another added, “Dak Prescott spit first …. But on the ground. Jalen Carter literally spit on/at a person.”

As of now, the NFL has not issued further disciplinary action related to the incident.

(With inputs from AP)