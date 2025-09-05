Search
Fri, Sept 05, 2025
New Delhi oC

Did Dak Prescott bait Jalen Carter? New twist in spitgate sparks outrage; Cowboys QB slammed

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Published on: Sept 05, 2025 09:40 am IST

Jalen Carter was ejected after spitting on Dak Prescott. New video shows Prescott spitting toward the ground while facing Carter.

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter was ejected from the 2025 NFL season opener against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday after spitting on quarterback Dak Prescott. The incident occurred during an injury timeout shortly after the opening kickoff.

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter (98) walks off the field after being disqualified for unsportsman like conduct before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, in Philadelphia.(AP)
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter (98) walks off the field after being disqualified for unsportsman like conduct before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, in Philadelphia.(AP)

Video footage shows Carter approaching the Cowboys' huddle, exchanging words with Prescott before appearing to spit directly at him. Prescott immediately signaled to an official, who threw a flag and ejected Carter.

"One of the officials observed him spitting on an opponent,” referee Shawn Smith told a pool reporter. “It’s a disqualifiable foul in the game. It’s a non-football act."

Did Dak Prescott spit first?

The situation took a new turn hours later when another video surfaced showing Prescott spitting moments before Carter’s retaliation. In the clip, Prescott appears to spit toward the ground while facing Carter.

The video prompted heated debate online over whether the quarterback instigated the confrontation.

One person asked, “Why is Dak Prescott not ejected for the same thing?? Replay caught it! Eject immediately.”

Another commented, “So Dak Prescott spit at Jalen Carter before Carter responded by spitting on Prescott…Dak wasn’t an innocent victim. He started it, and baited Carter into doing something extremely stupid that got him kicked out of the game.”

Others defended Prescott, claiming his action wasn’t directed at Carter.

One person wrote, “He didnt spit on him, he spat on the ground. Jalen Carter just lacks composure and retaliated in the most retarded way possible lmfaooo.”

Another added, “Dak Prescott spit first …. But on the ground. Jalen Carter literally spit on/at a person.”

As of now, the NFL has not issued further disciplinary action related to the incident.

(With inputs from AP)

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / Did Dak Prescott bait Jalen Carter? New twist in spitgate sparks outrage; Cowboys QB slammed
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On