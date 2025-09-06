NFL Sunday ticket subscriptions: A look at new month-to-month plans

NFL Sunday Ticket is a must-have for any NFL fan. However, watching NFL games used to be easier. Before streaming took over, you only had access to whatever was on your local TV stations or the national broadcasts. Unless you had DirecTV’s Sunday Ticket, you couldn’t see every game. Streaming has replaced cable for NFL fans, but costs are climbing. With games spread across several platforms, a full season now tops $750 to watch.(AFP)

Now streaming services have made more games available, but the costs add up. Forbes says it could cost fans over $750 to watch every game in the 2025 season. The rights are split across multiple platforms: Prime Video has Thursday Night Football, NBC has Sunday Night Football (also on Peacock), and Netflix will show two Christmas Day games.

That means fans need to juggle different subscriptions just to follow their team. Here’s how the options break down:

Also Read: Jalen Carter spitting row in NFL: Referee Shawn Smith explains why Philadelphia Eagles star was ejected

Live TV streaming options:

• Fubo TV: Over 200 channels including ESPN, FOX, CBS, NBC, NFL Network. Free trial, $30 off the first month. Starts at $54.99, then $84.99/month. Add-ons include NFL RedZone.

• Sling TV: Sling Orange (34 channels) or Sling Blue (40+). Orange includes ESPN. Sports Extra add-on available. Starts at $45.99/month.

• Hulu + Live TV: 100+ channels, including ESPN, FS1, NFL Network. Local ABC, CBS, FOX, and NBC vary by market. Includes Hulu’s streaming library. Starts at $81.99/month.

Thursday Night Football:

Exclusive to Prime Video through 2033. Games are still shown on local TV in the markets of the teams playing. Prime membership costs $14.99/month after a $1.99 one-week trial.

Sunday Night Football:

Airs on NBC, with streaming on Peacock.

• Peacock Premium: $10.99/month (with ads)

• Premium Plus: $16.99/month (ad-free)

NFL Sunday Ticket:

Now only on YouTube TV. Requires a base plan of $82.99/month.

• New users: $276 for the season or $34.50/month (plus base plan).

• Returning users: $378 or $47.25/month (plus base plan).

In short, NFL fans can watch every game, but only if they’re ready to pay for multiple services and keep track of who has the rights each week.