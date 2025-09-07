Cristiano Ronaldo moves past Lionel Messi with a wonder-goal for Portugal, international record well within sight

Even at 40 years of age, Cristiano Ronaldo remains capable of the spectacular. Having seen his great contemporary and rival Lionel Messi mark what could be his last game on Argentinian soil with a brace for his national team, Ronaldo was once again the talismanic figure for Portugal as they ran up the score and won 5-0 at the Yerevan Stadium against Armenia. Cristiano Ronaldo with his signature celebration after scoring for Portugal.(Photolure via REUTERS)

Ronaldo scored two goals in Portugal’s World Cup Qualifier opening match. The first was a sharp piece of striker work to convert an easy tap-in, but the second was absolutely spectacular: a long-range goal on the half-volley, sweetly striking the football as it sat up perfectly, hit with incredible power to find the back of the net.

These were Ronaldo’s 139th and 140th international goals, pushing forward his own record, but he also overtook Messi when it comes to a different record. In World Cup qualifying matches for their nations, Messi and Ronaldo had both scored 36 goals respectively: Ronaldo jumped past his rival with this brace, and now sits behind only Carlos Ruiz of Guatemala when it comes to most goals scored in qualifying matches.

Ronaldo supercharges a good qualifier start for Portugal

Ronaldo only took 48 matches to reach 38 goals, fewer than Messi’s 72. With Argentina’s qualification campaign already wrapped up and the South American qualifiers finished, the Argentinian wizard won’t be able to add on to his numbers. Ronaldo, meanwhile, has Portugal’s campaign to try and overtake Ruiz, while Robert Lewandowski will also be interested in working his way up, with 31 goals to his name in WC qualifiers.

Ronaldo’s brace was the highlight of Portugal’s commanding 5-0 win, with Joao Felix also scoring a brace and Joao Cancelo scoring the fifth in a comfortable display to get things started. No complications in the qualification process for Ronaldo and his teammates.

Portugal will next travel to Budapest’s Puskas Arena, where they will face Hungary in another qualifying match. Portugal will be heavy favourites to top the group, with Ireland being the fourth and final team in their group, and will be looking to put it beyond a doubt as early as possible with another whopping win.