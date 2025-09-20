Will Patrick Mahomes play in Week 3 vs. Giants after injury report listing?

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are preparing for a critical Week 3 matchup against the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football, according to Newsweek. Patrick Mahomes was listed on the injury report this week with a wrist issue, causing concern for the team and fans.(Reuters)

The Chiefs entered the 2025 season 0-2 after losses to the Los Angeles Chargers and Philadelphia Eagles. A third loss would put Kansas City at 0-3, making a playoff push more difficult.

Mahomes listed on the injury report this week: Will he play?

Mahomes was listed on the injury report this week with a wrist issue, causing concern for the team and fans. Head coach Andy Reid provided an update, reassuring everyone that Mahomes is expected to play.

“Chiefs HC Andy Reid on Patrick Mahomes’ wrist injury, says it was something that happened during the Week 2 game,” reported Charles Goldman of AtoZSports. “He had some swelling earlier in the week, but they managed to reduce it. He says that Mahomes practiced all week.”

The game is crucial for the Chiefs, and without Mahomes, their chances of defeating the Giants would have dropped significantly.

Also Read: NFL Week 2 injury report: Brock Purdy, Xavier Worthy, James Cook among top stars

Mahomes faces tough Giants defense

Through the first two games of the season, Mahomes has completed 58.8% of his passes for 445 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. He has also contributed on the ground with 123 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Over the past three seasons, Patrick Mahomes has posted the worst touchdown-to-interception ratio (11–17) among starting quarterbacks on passes traveling 10 or more air yards, with a minimum of 200 attempts. He's also averaged the shortest pass depth at just 6.5 yards downfield.

These concerning trends suggest Mahomes could be in for a rough outing against the Giants' formidable defensive front, featuring Pro Bowl edge rusher Brian Burns, Pro Bowl defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, former top-five pick Kayvon Thibodeaux, and 2025’s third overall selection, edge rusher Abdul Carter, according to a CBS report.

With Mahomes expected to play at full health, the Chiefs are counting on their quarterback to lead them to a much-needed win on the road. Fans and analysts alike will be watching closely as Mahomes aims to improve his team’s start to the season.