Josh Allen breaks Patrick Mahomes NFL touchdown record, becomes first player to…

Josh Allen was key for the Buffalo Bills in their 31-21 win against the Miami Dolphins, as they went 3-0 in the ongoing season. Allen also overtook Patrick Mahomes as the quickest player to reach 300 career touchdowns, and doing so in only 127 games (including playoffs). Meanwhile, Mahomes needed 128. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen gestures to fans after the team's victory over the Miami Dolphins.(AP)

Allen also broke one of Dan Marino's records, as he became the player with the most touchdowns against a single opponent in his first 15 games. Allen's 55 touchdowns against Miami is now the most ever by any quarterback in a 15-game span against one team.

Allen's breakout season came in 2020 when he led the Bills to their first division title and playoff win since 1995, en route to an AFC C'ship Game appearance. As their starting QB, he has led them to a total of six playoff appearances, five consecutive division titles and two conference c'ship game appearances. He was also adjudged as NFL Most Valuable Player in 2024. He has also bagged three Pro Bowl and two second-team All-Pro selections.

Speaking after the win against Miami, Bills head coach Sean McDermott said, "Good win, never easy. I thought the grit, the mental toughness of our football team was on display throughout the game."

Meanwhile, Miami QB Tua Tagovailoa said, "I thought I was in rhythm in the timing of the play and see the flat defender go over the top of Jaylen. Jaylen is turning around, and I think it was a really good play by the defender. I had some cover in my face and tried to maneuver the throw, as well."

"Ten out of 10 times before looking at that same thing, I think I still try to work on the timing of hitting that. I think the linebacker made a great play on that."

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said, "It feels like we lost a game. It’s not really our expectation. What it was is to come in here and win the game and we knew we had to not turn the ball over."

"We knew we had to try to at least be even with them in the takeaway department and we had to play some good football and make some plays. We had a turnover in a critical situation. We had a critical penalty on a punt. That’s how these type of things are decided. So, it feels like a loss and feels like we have a lot of motivation to get back to work for our next opponent," he added.