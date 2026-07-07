Jurgen Klopp blasts Trump-Infantino links, says Balogun red card had 'no two ways' before USA vs Belgium

The 59-year-old was asked about the allegations during an appearance on Magenta TV, where he made it clear that politics should have no influence over football's disciplinary decisions.

Klopp has strongly criticized reports suggesting that Donald Trump contacted Gianni Infantino before FIFA decided to suspend Folarin Balogun's automatic one-match ban.

Among the latest to question the ruling is newly appointed Germany head coach Jurgen Klopp, who openly criticized the decision to suspend Balogun's automatic ban.

FIFA's decision to allow Folarin Balogun to remain available for the United States' Round of 16 clash against Belgium, despite his earlier red card, has sparked widespread criticism from fans and several prominent figures across the football world.

"If that really was the case, then that's crazy. Let's just say: this is our game, not theirs. These two people, who both have no idea about football, should have nothing to do with that,” the former Liverpool manager stated.

Stressed rule consistency He also acknowledged that although Balogun had no intention of committing the foul that resulted in his dismissal, the incident still warranted a red card under the rules, emphasizing that the regulations should be applied consistently.

Also read: Roberto Martinez steps down as Portugal boss as Cristiano Ronaldo cannot hold back tears in final FIFA World Cup game

"That was a red card, there's no two ways about it. We're sorry for Balogun because he didn't mean to do it, but that's what the rules say."

FIFA rejects Belgium appeal The Belgian Football Association also filed an appeal in an attempt to block Folarin Balogun from playing in the Round of 16 encounter.

However, FIFA rejected the appeal, officially confirming that the USMNT forward remained eligible to face Belgium.

Rare FIFA disciplinary reversal The controversy followed FIFA's announcement on Sunday that Balogun's suspension would not be enforced immediately. The governing body confirmed the decision in an official statement.

"By operation of Article 27 FDC, the implementation of the automatic match suspension for USA player Folarin Balogun is suspended for a probationary period of one (1) year."

Also read: Balogun red card appeal: FIFA President Gianni Infantino breaks silence ahead of USA vs Belgium; ‘did receive a call…’

The ruling cleared Balogun to feature for the United States men's national soccer team in its Round of 16 clash against Belgium, marking one of the rarest disciplinary reversals in World Cup history.

The only comparable precedent dates back to the 1962 FIFA World Cup, when Brazilian legend Garrincha had his suspension overturned in time to play in the tournament final.