Is Kevin De Bruyne injured? Know reason why Belgium star is not playing against USMNT

The high intensity FIFA World Cup match between the USA and Belgium kicked off at the Seattle stadium on Monday evening. However, what has raised concerns among fans is that Kevin De Bruyne was not included in the starting XI for the Round of 16 match. Kevin De Bruyne has been named among the substitutes against the USMNT. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

The Belgian captain has been named among the substitutes against the USMNT, with Jeremy Doku and Romelu Lukaku also starting on the bench.

According to DH Les Sports, Belgium head coach Rudi Garcia revealed before the game that the Napoli midfielder was one of three players who were not fully fit heading into the encounter.

Speaking to reporters, Garcia had said about De Bruyne and Doku: “We could field the same XI as against Senegal. But we have 3 players who are uncertain with Leandro Trossard, Brandon Mechele and Kevin De Bruyne. We'll see if they're ready."”