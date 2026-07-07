Will Trump attend USMNT vs Belgium in Seattle? Balogun's red card haunts team ahead of clash

The recent controversial change in decision of USMNT star Folarin Balogun’s red card, has sparked massive backlash, with the soccer federations of multiple countries opposing FIFA's unprecedented decision. Donald Trump revealed that he asked FIFA to review the red card decision. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Balogun received a red card in the recent game between US and Bosnia for fouling Bosnia Herzegovina’s Tarik Muharemovic. But the one-match suspension that came due to the red card was reversed by FIFA after a phone call between FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Donald Trump Sunday.

“In line with article 27 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, the implementation of the match suspension is suspended for a probationary period of one year and ban from one match” ‌FIFA said in a statement. Balogun's inclusion in the playing 11 for Monday's game was challenged by Belgium on Monday, but the challenge was not accepted by FIFA.

This has put Donald Trump, and especially his relationship with the FIFA boss Gianni Infantino under massive scrutiny.

As Balogun returns to Maurcio Pochetino's playing 11 against Belgium in Seattle, the controversy keeps revolving around the 79-year-old President who claimed after FIFA's announcement that “justice has been served.” But will Trump be at the stadium to cheer the USMNT against Belgium?

Will Trump be at Belgium vs US happening at Seattle? A spokesperson from King County, Seattle, where the match is being played, said the county was told the President and Vice President will not attend the USMT's World Cup Round of 16 match against Belgium. Trump has not attended at any of the matches so far.

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Infantino-Trump Relation Under Scanner Gianni Infantino and Trump's relationship has been a target for critics as the FIFA World Cup returned to the US for the first time after 1994. However, the criticism reached unprecedented levels after Folarin Balogun’s red card and the row over it.

Trump made “a call”, to Infantino resulting in the reversal of the red card. At the Oval Office ahead of the game, Trump told reporters: “All I did was ask for a review because I didn’t think it was a foul. I didn’t tell him what to do. I can’t tell him what to do.”

Earlier on Tuesday, he had addressed in a Truth Social post where he thanked FIFA for “doing what was right and reversing a great ​injustice. USA-USA-USA.”

Amid the criticism of FIFA, Gianni Infantino issued a statement on Monday.

It read: "I have seen the public comments regarding the decision of the independent FIFA Disciplinary Committee related to the suspension of Folarin Balogun, and I would like to reiterate a fundamental principle of FIFA’s governance.

FIFA’s judicial bodies are independent. They operate autonomously, apply the FIFA Disciplinary Code, and decide cases based on the applicable regulations and the specific facts before them. Their independence is essential to the credibility and integrity of football, and this must always be respected."

FIFA Faces Major Criticism While the criticism of FIFA was initially limited to individual figures in soccer, it escalated to encompass soccer bodies and national football federations.

"Can such major decisions be overturned just because the president of the United States thinks it wasn’t a foul? We express our disbelief at ​such an unprecedented, incomprehensible and unjustifiable decision," UEFA, the body controlling soccer in Europe, said on Monday in a statement.

"Yesterday's decision ... crossed a red line", UEFA added.

"This is our sport, not theirs," said former Liverpool ​boss Juergen Klopp, in talks to become the new Germany coach. Meanwhile, the head of the German Football Association (DFB) said the "integrity of the competition and the credibility of FIFA are at stake."

Belgium coach Rudi Garcia said at a Sunday news conference. Enraged he said, "I didn't know that at the World Cup the 5th of July is actually the first of April. It's April Fools,"

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This puts the US team in a tough spot, they will be criticized for winning and losing, leaving a tough task in the former Tottenham Hotspur boss's hands before kick off.