NFL Week 2 injury report: Brock Purdy, Xavier Worthy, James Cook among top stars

San Francisco will be without quarterback Brock Purdy, who is sidelined with both a shoulder issue and turf toe.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Purdy could miss between two and five weeks, meaning Mac Jones will start in his place. Receiver Jauan Jennings is questionable with a shoulder problem, while left tackle Trent Williams is also uncertain with a knee injury.

Andrew Thomas has a foot injury

For New York, rookie wideout Malik Nabers has been managing back pain but practiced fully by the end of the week and is expected to play against Dallas. Left tackle Andrew Thomas, however, is doubtful due to a foot injury.

In Buffalo, running back James Cook should be available after working through a hamstring issue, logging two full practices late in the week. Seattle defensive back Devon Witherspoon is doubtful with a knee injury and could miss his second straight game.

The Patriots will again be without cornerback Christian Gonzalez, who is sidelined by a hamstring injury. That absence could make things tougher against Miami, especially with Tyreek Hill on the field. Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle, dealing with a shoulder problem, returned to full practice and is expected to play.

Two players injured in Denver

Denver has two names on the report. Linebacker Dre Greenlaw is battling a hamstring injury and remains unlikely to play, though he did get limited work late in the week. Tight end Evan Engram hurt his calf in Week 1 but practiced fully and is set to go.

Xavier Worthy has a shoulder injury

Kansas City receiver Xavier Worthy is doubtful after injuring his shoulder in Week 1. Head coach Andy Reid said his chances of playing against Philadelphia are slim. If he is out, Hollywood Brown and Travis Kelce will take on bigger roles.

Dallas Goedert has been ruled out with a knee injury

For the Eagles, guard Landon Dickerson practiced fully and should play, but tight end Dallas Goedert has been ruled out with a knee injury. His absence will take away a key option for Jalen Hurts in the passing game.