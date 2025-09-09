Who is Joe Buck? All on NFL announcer's wife, children, career and net worth

Joe Buck is one of the most well-known voices in sports broadcasting. He called the World Series for 20 years and has become one of the NFL’s most recognizable announcers, according to Yahoo Sports. File photo of Joe Buck(Getty Images)

Buck comes from a family with a strong background in sports broadcasting. His father, Jack Buck, was one of the most famous voices in baseball. In addition to following in his father’s footsteps, he built a career on his own achievements. Members of the Buck family have also worked in sports, TV, and film. Here's all you need to know about the NFL announcer:

Who is Joe Buck's wife Michelle?

Buck is married to Michelle Beisner-Buck. They met through their work in sports media. In addition to being a Denver Broncos cheerleader in the late 1990s and early 2000s, she is a trained actor and dancer. She joined ESPN in 2014, eight years before her husband.

Buck and Michelle connected in 2012 through Rich Eisen, who was working with her at the NFL Network. They began dating in 2013 and got married in 2014. Michelle once admitted that she was unsure about dating Buck.

Joe Buck’s children

Buck and Michelle have fraternal twin sons, Wyatt and Blake, born on April 26, 2018. He is also father of two daughters from his first marriage to Ann Archambault. His eldest, Natalie, is an actress who has appeared in shows like Superstore and Blue Bloods. She co-hosts the Causing a Scene with Sara Gretzky podcast. Meanwhile, Trudy graduated from USC and is working toward a career in entertainment.

Joe Buck’s net worth

In 2025, Buck’s net worth is estimated at $32 million, coming from decades of broadcasting work, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He has called NFL and MLB games and hosted several sports shows, as reported by Reality Tea.

Joe Buck’s career

Recently, Buck predicted the Buffalo Bills to win Super Bowl 60, beating the Philadelphia Eagles. On September 8, 2025, he returned to ESPN’s booth with Troy Aikman to call the Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings.

Buck started broadcasting in St. Louis, working radio jobs at KMOX and KMOV and covering the Louisville Redbirds, a Cardinals affiliate. FOX hired him in 1994 at age 25, making him the youngest announcer to call NFL games and the World Series.

He later covered golf for FOX, hosted HBO’s Joe Buck Live in 2009, and appeared in commercials for brands like Budweiser, Holiday Inn, and National Car Rental. He joined ESPN after leaving FOX and now calls major NFL games.

Joe Buck’s childhood

Buck was born in St. Petersburg, Florida, but grew up in St. Louis, Missouri, where his father worked as a broadcaster for the Cardinals and Blues. He reportedly still lives in St. Louis today.