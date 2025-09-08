Betting analyst Erin Dolan signs multi-year contract renewal with ESPN

Broadcaster Erin Dolan is not leaving the betting desk anytime soon. ESPN confirmed on Thursday that the analyst has agreed to a new multi-year contract, keeping her on-air as the network continues to expand its gambling coverage. As part of her deal, Dolan will be a regular on ESPN BET Live, SportsCenter, Sunday NFL Countdown, and more, reports ESPN Press Room. Betting analyst Erin Dolan re-signed by ESPN.(Instagram/erinkatedolan)

Take a look at the official post here:

Dolan, who first joined ESPN in 2021 after short stints with PointsBet and FanDuel, has become a regular presence across the company’s programming. “Erin has continued to grow and become a trusted talent in the betting space, and has the proven track record to back it up,” said Scott Clark, ESPN’s vice president of fantasy and betting content, as per Awful Announcing.

Focus on NFL and NBA coverage

Dolan said she plans to lean even harder into football and basketball this season. “I am dedicating even more time to NFL and NBA coverage,” she told the network.

According to Awful Announcing, her role has grown quickly. Just this spring, Dolan became ESPN’s first full-time in-game betting analyst during UFL broadcasts, delivering live line updates as plays unfolded. On top of her TV work, she runs a YouTube channel under the ESPN umbrella that’s pulled in more than 31,000 subscribers.

Betting analysts becoming key voices

The network faced pushback last year after its PR account highlighted Dolan’s all-time betting record in a tweet, but her new deal shows ESPN is firmly backing her. This marks her second contract renewal in as many years.

As per Awful Announcing, the timing is not a coincidence. Sports gambling has been legalized in more than 30 states, and networks are dedicating more airtime than ever to odds, parlays, and player props. For on-air talent, betting analysis is now one of the few corners of sports media with a steady career path.

Dolan has carved out a spot in that space and, with this new contract, she’ll be even more visible as the NFL and NBA seasons get underway.

