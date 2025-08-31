When will Verizon service be restored? Check network status amid ongoing outage

Verizon is currently experiencing a widespread service outage affecting users across the United States, with many reporting that their devices have entered SOS or satellite mode. The telecommunications giant has acknowledged the disruption and says it is working to resolve the issue swiftly. Verizon is down in several US states.(UnSplash)

In a statement to the Sun-Times, a Verizon spokesperson said, “We are aware of a software issue impacting wireless service for some customers. We know how much people rely on Verizon and apologize for any inconvenience. We appreciate your patience.”

Customers are encouraged to visit Verizon's Network Status page to check for updates on service in their area.

Outage reports

According to outage tracking site DownDetector, reports of the outage began to spike around 3:30 p.m. EDT on Saturday, with nearly 25,000 incidents logged at the peak. While Verizon has not provided an official timeline for full restoration, as of 7 p.m. EDT, the number of outage reports appeared to be declining.

Major US cities, including Boston, Chicago, Atlanta, New York City, Minneapolis, Los Angeles, Orlando, and Miami, were among the hardest hit.

Frustrated users took to social media platforms like X and Reddit to voice their concerns.

One person wrote, “Verizon always has problems with these random ass outages for years. I’ve been a Verizon customer for the past 5 years and bro let me tell you these outages are so annoying. They charge a heavy premium for their service and it’s so unstable.”

Another added, “am experiencing a similar issue. I am located in Dallas, Texas, and the functionality seems to be intermittent. I have found that I can temporarily resolve the problem by navigating to the connections settings and toggling the data connection off and then back on.”

A third person wrote, “I’m experiencing some weird service outages where my phone will go into sos/satellite mode. I’m in an area where I always have service, so this is very unusual.”