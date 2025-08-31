Verizon outage map: Boston, Chicago, Atlanta, NYC, Minneapolis, LA, Orlando, Miami among worst-hit cities

Thousands of Verizon customers across the US reported service outages on Saturday. According to outage tracking site DownDetector, major cities including Boston, Chicago, Atlanta, New York City, Minneapolis, Los Angeles, Orlando, and Miami were among the worst hit. As of 5:30 p.m. EDT, the site had logged over 22,000 outage reports. Verizon outage reported in several US states. (UnSplash)

In a statement to the Sun-Times, Verizon acknowledged the disruption and said it was working to resolve the issue quickly.

“We are aware of a software issue impacting wireless service for some customers,” a company spokesperson told the outlet. “We know how much people rely on Verizon and apologize for any inconvenience. We appreciate your patience."

Outage reports

Many Verizon customers took to social media to report the outage, with numerous users saying their phones were stuck in SOS mode.

One person complained, "Anyone else affected by this nationwide Verizon outage? My phones been on SOS for the past hour or so…."

Another wrote, “My phone has been in SOS mode for TWO hours this is UNACCEPTABLE! @Verizon I can’t even call customer service to get help. I hate this so much.”

A third person added, “Any idea how long our service is going to be down? I rely on my phone for work, without it I’m in a pretty tough/dangerous spot.”

Another customer complained, “Wondering will Verizon compensate me the network has been down for over an hour now. I can’t work without my phone.”

Another added, “Hey Verizon please explain why some of your customers are in SOS mode but some (even on the same plan) aren’t. Also remind us why it’s worth purchasing your services going forward.”