Verizon down: How to fix SOS mode-only issue in phones amid outage?

Verizon services are down for several users. Many took to X to express their frustration, even as Downdetector logged a surge in outage reports since 1:43 pm EDT. Verizon is down for many users(Bloomberg)

Several users flagged that the services had gone into SOS mode. Here is what Verizon users had to say.

What Verizon users said

Many users complained about the services being down, and going into SOS mode. Here are some from Downdetector's forum, where people vented their frustration.

“Been down and on hold for past hour,” one person said. Another added, “Service in Georgia. Service has gone into SOS mode twice in the last two hours.” Complains came from Florida, Georgia, and California, showing the widespread nature of the problem.

Also Read | Verizon lost nearly 290000 customers in just 3 months

On X too, Verizon users were venting. One person claiming to be from Florida said “big surprise that your service is down in Florida....AGAIN. Been out for over two hours...but i bet you gonna charge us the full amount on our bills plus extra fee's aint ya?” The person also expressed frustration at being unable to get a hold of Verizon support.

“Verizon’s entire cell tower has gone down lol. It’s 20 of us that just walked into the store because we’ve been in SOS mode for 30+ minutes,” commented another. Many clamored that they paid ‘too much’ for Verizon towers to be down.

How to fix SOS mode-only issue in phones

Apple says "If you see SOS or "SOS only" in the status bar, your device can still make emergency calls. If you see No Service or Searching in the status bar on your iPhone or iPad (Wi-Fi + Cellular), your device isn't connected to a cellular network."

The fixes suggested include trying to reconnect to the cellular network. The steps outlined by Apple state -

Go to Settings.

Turn on Airplane Mode for at least 15 seconds.

Turn off Airplane Mode

They also suggested restarting the device. Contacting the carrier is another option if the problem persists. Apple also suggested updating the iPhone or iPad to the latest version.

Apple also suggested checking for a carrier settings update. The steps to manually check and install a carrier settings update include –