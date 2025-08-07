Verizon discontinues free perks and hikes service charges, sparks backlash

Verizon customers are bracing for more changes as the telecom giant revokes popular gaming perks and loyalty discounts from its older 5G plans while raising prices yet again. The phone carrier has confirmed they are discontinuing free Apple Arcade and Google Play Pass subscriptions for their customers on 5G Get More and 5G Play More plans. The perks long considered to be value additions will be removed from customer accounts starting September 25, 2025, reported PhoneArena. Verizon discontinues popular free subscription plans.(Bloomberg)

The subscriptions, which usually cost $6.99 (Apple Arcade) and $4.99 (Google Play Pass) monthly, allowed customers to access a wide library of mobile games. Now, customers whose six-month promotional period ends before September 25 will be charged unless they cancel. If it ends on or after the date, the perk will be removed automatically with no charges.

According to a PhoneArena report, Verizon clarified that the gaming perks will remain available for customers who switch to the company’s newer myPlan subscription and opt for the Apple One add-on.

Price hikes and loyalty discounts also on the chopping block

Another report in The Street stated that the loss of perks is part of a larger pattern of cost increases and benefit reductions that have left many Verizon customers frustrated. Earlier this year, Verizon raised prices across several plans, including 5G Start, Play More, Get More, and Do More, citing rising operational costs. It has also increased the device activation fee from $35 to $40 and is reportedly raising tablet data plan prices.

Fueling the displeasure is the removal of loyalty discounts, which somehow ranged from $10 to $40 a month, from accounts starting September 1. The discounts were always there to encourage customers never to switch and remain with Verizon, but now, Verizon is sending an email to the affected users to nudge them into moving to myPlan.

Customer backlash grows amid mixed messaging

The changes follow the company's renewed commitment to valuing customer loyalty and experience. During the earnings call of July 21, Verizon CFO Tony Skiadas stated the company was now “doubling down” on retention efforts through AI-based personalised support and access to exclusive events.

However, those words seem to be at odds with the operations that have recently come from Verizon.

Back to that very call, Hans Vestberg measured that the recent price increases and benefit cuts had, indeed, caused Verizon to shed 51,000 postpaid customers in Q2 2025. He also said the company would continue being “financially disciplined” and focus on what it calls “high-quality customers,” essentially meaning that it is happy for customers who turn down its higher prices to go elsewhere.

FAQs:

Q1: When will the free Apple Arcade and Google Play Pass perks end?

A: These perks will be removed on September 25, 2025.

Q2: Will I be charged after the perks end?

A: If your free trial ends before September 25, you will be charged unless you cancel. If it ends on or after that date, it will be removed automatically without charges.

Q3: Can I still access these perks under a different plan?

A: Yes. You can access Apple Arcade by switching to myPlan and selecting the Apple One perk.

Q4: What is happening to loyalty discounts?

A: Verizon will begin removing loyalty discounts starting September 1, 2025.

Q5: Why is Verizon making these changes?

A: The company cites rising operational costs and a focus on profitability. It is also aiming to push more customers towards myPlan, which comes with a three-year price lock (excluding taxes and fees).