Verizon seeks FCC approval to lock phones for 6 months: Here's what you need to know

Verizon may soon make it harder for customers to switch carriers or unlock their phones early. The company is reportedly seeking approval from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and the Trump administration to extend its device lock period from the current 60 days to six months. If approved, the change would align Verizon with AT&T’s policy and further tighten restrictions compared to competitors like T-Mobile, which already enforces a 12-month lock on prepaid devices. Verizon is pushing to increase its device lock period from 60 days to six months, citing theft prevention. (UnSplash)

Why is Verizon seeking to keep phones locked for 6 months?

Verizon argues that extending the lock period is necessary to deter phone theft and fraud, which ultimately harms teh customers. The company’s petition stated, “The Unlocking Rule applies only to particular providers—mainly Verizon—and distorts the marketplace in a critical US industry."

It further read, “he rule has resulted in unintended consequences that harm consumers, competition, and Verizon, while propping up international criminal organizations that profit from fraud, including device trafficking of subsidized devices from the United States. These bad actors target and harm American consumers and US carriers like Verizon for their own profit, by diverting unlocked trafficked devices to consumers in foreign countries,” as reported by Tom’s Guide.

Verizon also argued that after the purchase of TracFone, a “sharp increase" was observed in the number of TracFone devices being deactivated before customers had completed the payments needed to cover the subsidized cost of the phones.

A shift in unlock window in the smartphone market

Interestingly, Verizon’s push marks a shift in direction for the smartphone industry, as the FCC under President Biden had previously considered a proposal to standardize the unlock period across all carriers at 60 days. However, that will not be happening as highlighted by Ars Technica since the new FCC chairman Brendan Carr is focused on deregulation. The news might come as a huge disappointment to Verizon consumers, especially because the company was a favourite mainly because of its shorter unlock window.