What time is Jones Beach Air Show? A look at performance lineup and how and where to watch grand event

Jones Beach on Long Island will hold its annual air show on Memorial Day this weekend. The grand event will feature the US Air Force Thunderbirds and several military artists. Jones Beach Air show is scheduled to take place on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.(fourleafairshow.com)

Along with the impending Jones Beach Theater concerts, the holiday weekend also marks the informal beginning of summer.

Jones Beach Air show: Timing of the show

“It is a very good feeling. I guess you would say it's the American feeling,” one person told CBS News.

"You get such a feeling of awe inspiring. Our military jet performers show the public this is what we are," stated George Gorman, regional director of New York State Parks.

While entry is free on weekend, but parking will cost you $10. Around 250,000 individuals are anticipated to attend Jones Beach Air show.

Where and how to watch Jones Beach Air show?

People have the option of watching the spectacle from a boat or the beach. The best place to witness the act is at Jones Beach State Park.

It's best to take a boat out to Zach's Bay if you want to witness the display from the ocean.

A look at Thunderbirds schedule

This year's Four Leaf Air Show in Wantagh will feature the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds as the main attraction. The 106th Rescue Wing NY Air National Guard HC—130 / HH 60 Demonstration Team, the U.S. Coast Guard, the U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team, the SUNY Farmingdale State College Flying Rams, and the U.S. Navy F-35C Tac Demonstration Team will join them.

“This weekend, we are going to bring you 37 minutes of pride,” Lt. Col. Taylor Wright stated.

The Rhino Demonstration Team from the Navy will give an inverted performance.

The legendary Thunderbirds will depart Long Island and make their way to the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado, before making stops at Dayton, Ohio, and Beale Air Force Base in California.