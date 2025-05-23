Circle K’s Memorial Day gas deal ends soon: Here's how to save 40 cents per gallon

If you have a Circle-K convenience store near you, it is time to drop by as they have an offer of up to 40 cents off per gallon of gas. This new offer comes while Memorial Day weekend approaches. However, this gas deal is only applicable till Thursday, May 22, says a USA Today report. So, with just a few hours left for the day to wrap up, try visiting a Circle-K store near you. Circle-K's special gas deal: Up to 40 cents off per gallon(Unsplash)

Can I still avail the deal?

Although the deal at Circle-K will be valid from 4pm-7pm local time on May 22, those customers who are enrolled with the chain's Inner Circle rewards loyalty program also get extended hours for the deal, which could go for late hours into the day. There are steps to enroll for this loyalty program, which is available on their official website.

How can I enrol for the gas deal?

If you are a part of the rewards loyalty program, the 40 cents offer will be valid for you till late hours on May 22. For that, you need to follow the steps below:

Visit a Circle-K store that is a partner in the rewards loyalty program.

Scan the QR code on the signage using your smartphone to download the Circle K application.

Enter your member ID at the fuel pump and enroll to enjoy the benefits.

You can also check out with the membership ID during checkout at the fuel pump to avail of the offers available to loyalty program customers. The offers may not just be limited to gas, but you can get some flashy deals on delicious drinks like the Polar Pop or Froster.

You can also unlock new experiences and personalized offers at the Circle-K convenience store at your leisure once you have your member ID.