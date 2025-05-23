Memorial Day 2025 events: List of must-attend parades and carnivals near you

In the United States, Memorial Day is seen as the unofficial start of summer. The long weekend is a time for remembrance, but also for celebration, as families take part in parades, festivals, and outdoor events. Memorial Day is a federal holiday in the United States, held on the last Monday in May. (REUTERS)

This year, New Jersey is once again set to host a wide range of events for Memorial Day, offering something for everyone — from fun runs to food festivals. Here’s a look at some of the main events happening across the state.

LEAD Fest Carnival

Location: Westfield Garden State Plaza, Paramus

Running from 22 May to 8 June, the annual carnival features a variety of rides, games, and food stalls. It's a popular choice for families and those looking to enjoy live entertainment.

Entry: $5 per person (rides charged separately)

Opening times: 5 PM to close (Monday to Saturday), 3 PM onwards on Sunday

The Ridgewood Run

Location: Veterans Memorial Field, Ridgewood

Now in its 48th year, this event includes a 10K and 5K run, the Memorial Mile, and races for children. Entry fees vary depending on the event, with proceeds going to local organisations.

Sussex County Food Truck and Music FEASTival

Location: 37 Plains Road, Augusta

Taking place on 24 and 25 May, this event features 20 gourmet food trucks, live band performances, and a children’s activity area.

Entry: $5 per person (children under 10 enter for free)

Timing: 11 AM to 7 PM on both days

Parades and Ceremonies by County

Bergen County

Parades are planned in towns including Allendale, Bergenfield, Dumont, Fort Lee, Ho-Ho-Kus, Oakland, Old Tappan, Waldwick and the Township of Washington.

Ceremonies will take place in Allendale, Emerson, Alpine and other towns, some organised in partnership with the American Legion Post.

Essex County

Glen Ridge will hold a Memorial Day observance on 26 May.

The Millburn parade begins at 11 AM

Montclair’s parade starts at 10:30 AM

A separate parade in Nutley will also be held the same day

Morris County

Events are planned in several towns, including Bloomingdale, Chatham, Chester, Dover, Jefferson, Long Hill, Madison, Mount Arlington, Mount Olive, Morristown, Rockaway Township, Roxbury, and Wharton.

Passaic County

Parades in Bloomingdale, Butler, and Passaic begin at 9 AM on 26 May.

Other events are scheduled in Wanaque and Woodland Park.

Sussex County

Parades are scheduled in Hopatcong, Newton, Sparta, and Vernon, with ceremonies held in Hamburg, Montague, Stanhope, and Stillwater.

What is Memorial Day?

Memorial Day is a federal holiday in the United States, held on the last Monday in May. It honours military personnel who died while serving in the armed forces.

When is Memorial Day this year?

Memorial Day will be observed on Monday, 26 May 2025.