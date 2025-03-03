Menu Explore
When is St. Patrick's Day being observed in 2025? Is it a federal holiday in the US?

ByBhavika Rathore
Mar 03, 2025 09:30 PM IST

St. Patrick's Day honours the saint who spread Christianity in Ireland and is also celebrated through parades and masses in the US.

St. Patrick’s Day is fast approaching, and with it comes the excitement of vibrant parades, lively celebrations, and plenty of green attire. This annual holiday honours Saint Patrick, the Christian missionary who played a key role in spreading Christianity across Ireland. While the day is widely celebrated around the world, one question remains: Is St. Patrick's Day a federal holiday in the United States?

St. Patrick's Day, celebrated on March 17, honours the missionary who spread Christianity in Ireland. While it features parades and festivities globally, it is not a federal holiday in the U.S.(Representational Image- Pixabay)
St. Patrick's Day, celebrated on March 17, honours the missionary who spread Christianity in Ireland. While it features parades and festivities globally, it is not a federal holiday in the U.S.(Representational Image- Pixabay)

When will St. Patrick’s Day be celebrated in 2025?

Also known as the feast day of the patron saint of Ireland, St. Patrick’s Day will be celebrated on Monday, March 17, 2025. The date remains same through the years for St. Patrick’s Day unlike Easter as it is believed that the saint died on March 17 1,600 years ago, in 460 AD, as reported by Yahoo.

Originally a religious feast day marking the anniversary of his death, it has evolved into a global celebration of Irish culture. The day is marked by parades, wearing green, and enjoying traditional Irish foods and drinks, with people around the world taking part in festivities that highlight Irish heritage and history.

Is St. Patrick’s Day a federal holiday in the US?

While St. Patrick's Day has become a festive occasion for many, it remains a religious observance for some in the U.S., with Catholic masses held to honour the saint. One of the most notable services takes place at Saint Patrick's Cathedral in New York City, where the annual Mass is streamed and draws a large congregation each year, according to USA Today.

However, there is no federal holiday for St. Patrick’s Day in the United States. Thus, it means that post offices, banks and most of the businesses and schools will remain open on March 17, 2025, even amid the parades and celebratory processions. Several parades are scheduled for either Saturday, March 15 or Sunday, March 16 across New Jersey to mark the occasion.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
